Letters Patent are a legal instrument issued by the King granting an office, title, or status to a person.
The Institute of Public Affairs has drafted this Letters Patent that should be used to appoint a person to conduct a Royal Commission into the causes and consequences of the Australian governmental Covid-19 response.
The Letters Patent include the terms of reference that such a Royal Commission must consider.
Download the "Draft Terms of Reference For A Royal Commission Into The Covid-19 Response"