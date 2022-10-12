Submissions

Draft Terms Of Reference For A Royal Commission Into The Covid-19 Response

Written by
12 October 2022

Letters Patent are a legal instrument issued by the King granting an office, title, or status to a person.

The Institute of Public Affairs has drafted this Letters Patent that should be used to appoint a person to conduct a Royal Commission into the causes and consequences of the Australian governmental Covid-19 response.

The Letters Patent include the terms of reference that such a Royal Commission must consider.

Download the “Draft Terms of Reference For A Royal Commission Into The Covid-19 Response” hereDownload
