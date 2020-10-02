Media Release: New Book – Climate Change: The Facts 2020

NEW BOOK – CLIMATE CHANGE: THE FACTS 2020

The Institute of Public Affairs today announced the release of a significant new book of research Climate Change: The Facts 2020 published by the Institute of Public Affairs and Australian Scholarly Publishing.

Climate Change: The Facts 2020 is the definitive guide to the latest international research and analysis on climate change science and policy. Twenty experts in their field from across five countries have written original contributions on the key issues of scientific, political, and public debate about climate change.

Contributors include Dr John Abbot, Dr Susan Crockford, Dr Bella d’Abrera, Scott Hargreaves, Professor Aynsley Kellow, Donna Laframboise, Professor Richard Lindzen, Dr Jennifer Marohasy, Jo Nova, Dr Peter Ridd, and Dr Roy Spencer.

​Some of the issues addressed in chapters in Climate Change: The Facts 2020 include:

– the extent and variability of sea level change

– the historical record of temperature and ice coverage in the Antarctic

– the impact of climate change on polar bear populations

– the manipulation of temperature data by the Bureau of Meteorology

– whether the Australian bushfires 2019-20 were in fact ‘unprecedented’; and

– the prevalence of ‘noble cause’ corruption in climate science.

​Dr Jennifer Marohasy, editor of Climate Change: The Facts 2020 and Senior Fellow at the IPA said “The contributors to Climate Change: The Facts 2020 don’t necessarily agree on the extent that recent global warming may be affected by human activity – but they all share the perspective that any such warming is subject to cycles, and is not unusual in its rate or magnitude, and is not catastrophic.”

“If anything about the climate is unprecedented it is the notion that something as complex as climate science can be ‘settled’. It is better to have questions that cannot be answered than answers that cannot be questioned.”

“Far too frequently climate science has demonstrated noble cause corruption – where the ends justify the means,” said Dr Marohasy.

Climate Change: The Facts 2020 is the fourth edition in the IPA’s Climate Change: The Facts series that commenced in 2010.

Climate Change: The Facts 2020 is available to purchase at climatechangethefacts.org.au

