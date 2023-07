This poll of 660 South Australians was commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs. The data was collected by Insightfully between 17 and 19 June 2023, and results are rounded to the nearest whole number.

QUESTION 1: How are you intending to vote in the referendum to establish the Federal Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia’s Constitution, which will be held later this year?

(If you are not sure, which way are you leaning?)