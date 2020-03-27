Young IPA Podcast Episode 151 – We’re At War With The NBN And Drafting TV Shows With Andrew Bushnell

The boys are still self-isolating and are both at war the NBN, but the show must go on! We talk coronavirus and the government’s lockdown of all non-essential businesses, government services minister Stuart Robert’s bad, bad day explaining what happened with mygov and Centrelink and the Ruby Princess debacle. Heroes and villains this week include Elon Musk donating ventilators, the Italian mayors cutting loose on people breaking lockdowns, The New York Times‘ incredible reporting of the stimulus and Wendy Harmer using working from home to call for more money to the ABC. Andrew Bushnell joins us to bemoan his own problems with the NBN and we draft ‘Shows To Binge In A Lockdown’ – head to Instagram to vote for a winner! (18:32-44:39) At the end, Pete and James discuss the latest entry to our segment Joe Biden Is 1000 years old, and how Donald Trump, Jeffrey Guterman and Mehreen Faruqi have lost their minds.

JOIN DONATE If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.