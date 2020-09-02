The Young IPA Podcast Episode 183: Senator James Paterson & David Limbrick MP

State of Emergency powers are extended in Victoria but citizens seem to support it. Australia goes into recession as 60% of JobKeeper payments will be to Victorians by the end of 2020. Trump roars back in the polls and Facebook threatens to remove Australian news from its site in the latest chapter of their saga against the government. (0:00–21:14)

Heroes and villains this week include Bob Katter, the medical practitioners lobbying Daniel Andrews to end Stage 4 on September 13, Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius only criticising certain protests and the People’s Daily in China. (21:14–28:25)

We ask Senator James Paterson about Scott Morrison’s move to stop Victoria’s Belt and Road Deal, the upcoming Senate inquiry into the Thousand Talents program and what he wants to see out of Daniel Andrews. (28:25–41:45)

We also talk to David Limbrick MP, one of the crossbenchers who battled against the State of Emergency extension, about why he opposes the extension and what changes he wants to see. (41:45–1:02:00)

At the end, we discuss the report finding young people are triggered by full stops, the move to cancel Adele and Kim Carr falling asleep in the Senate.