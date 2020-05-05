The Young IPA Podcast Episode 159: How The Lockdown Is Hurting Young People

The ABC apologises to the IPA (yet some presenters are crying poor over cuts), Greg Hunt basically bribes Australians to download the app and Australia had a Dan-off between Dan Tehan and Dan Andrews over schools. James and Pete recap all this before talking to political commentator Topher Field about protests emerging around Australia against the lockdown and what type of people are protesting (18:16-36:46). Heroes and villains this week include a fellow IPA staff member getting their work shared by Andrew Neil, the now-vindicated humble pangolin, Debra Messing and murder hornets (36:46-46:09). We also talk to Generation Liberty member Julia Sekulić about losing her job and friends losing their jobs because of lockdown (46:09-58:18). At the end of the show, Pete’s Not Fine spotlights one woman who spent the night in jail for trying to get a fresh towel, the UK’s Independent calls for men to stop manspreading while jogging and James relives one of Twitter’s great days – when The Rock knew about Bin Laden’s death before the media did.

Click here for Apple Podcasts or iTunes.