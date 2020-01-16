The Young IPA Podcast Episode 141 – Bushfires, Megxit And We Toast The End Of Lockout Laws

We are back for our first episode of 2020! We talk the big stories from over the break – the Australian bushfires and the actual solutions we should pursue and Megxit where we debate whether or not we’d be a royal. Heroes and villains this week include the Taiwanese people in their election, the Iranian protestors, PETA campaigning against cheese and the freakout over Vince Vaughn talking to Donald Trump.

We speak to Sky News and Spectator Australia contributor Caroline Di Russo about the effort to sue the federal government for climate inaction and her take on the bushfires and Megxit (16:21-26:25). We also talk to friend of the show and star of the IPA’s viral What I Wasn’t Told… series Luca Rossi about his newfound fame (which he strongly denies), why he wanted to get involved and James pitches his ideas for future What I Wasn’t Told… videos (26:25-35:37) before another round of the quiz (35:37-43:06).

At the end of the show we talk Marianne Williamson withdrawing from the Democrat nomination, the outrageous new anti-vaping ad, the repeal of Sydney lockout laws which James and Pete celebrate with gin before outlining their New Years’ Resolutions.