The Young IPA Podcast Episode 140: Brendan O’Neill Reacts To UK Election And Grunt The Pig Decides Hero Of The Year

It’s the last show of the year, but it’s a big one! James and Adam Schlicht run through the British elections before the first of our big guests arrive: Grunt The Pig, the pig of freedom himself, joins the show to decide who the Hero of the Year is between the Hong Kong protestors and the Iranian female soccer fans – who will he decide? (6:31-10:11) We’re also joined by Spiked editor Brendan O’Neill to dissect why the Conservatives dominated, what it means for Labour and Brexit and the new dividies in British society (10:11-28:20), before our final (and contentious) round of Hey What Did We Miss for the year (28:20-38:59). At the end, James and Adam break down Liam Gallagher’s Melbourne concert having an 11pm curfew, the Democrat caught watching golf in the middle of the impeachment hearings and the kindergarten replacing Santa with a sustainability pirate.

