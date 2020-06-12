The Young IPA Podcast Ep 170: Cancel Cancel Culture

The fallout from the weekend’s protests continues: One protester in Melbourne had coronavirus, there’s more this weekend even if hosting them will delay restriction easing and now a wedding company will flout restrictions now that the government won’t fine protesters. Cancel culture is back in a big way as Gone with the Wind, Cops, The Mighty Boosh are cancelled overseas and every statue in Australia is up for debate, and China tells its students we are too racist for them to study here (0:00-18:06).

Likes and Dislikes this week include Peter Hitchens, Will Callaghan’s Meal of Kings upon being rescued, the AFL players taking a knee and defunding the police goes exactly how James said it would on Tuesday’s show (18:06-26:26).

Gideon and Dara are on for this week’s quiz (26:26-39:58), and at the end we discuss the video to rival Gal Gadot’s Imagine, the CIA getting updogd, the car race that dubbed itself a protest, the Independent apparently believing in creationism and we count down the Top 5 people who, if cancel culture is fair, must be sweating bullets right now (39:58-54:57).