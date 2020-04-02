The Young IPA Podcast Ep 152: Wage Subsidies, Police States And How To Survive Self Isolation

The wage subsidies come in which sends Australia into massive debt, the cops are driving through public parks warning people for reading books, Queensland public sector workers get a pay rise and China is lying – it’s grim reading but James and Pete try to make sense of it all. Heroes and villains this week include companies building masks and providing alcohol to hospitals – yet apparently those things are bad, the WHO refusing to acknowledge Taiwan despite how well they’re doing against coronavirus and John Roskam COPPING it from the Executive Officer of the Traffic Management Association of Australia. Generation Liberty Campus Coordinator Boston Edwards joins the show after coming out of self isolation to give his top tips as to what to do when it eventually happens to James and Pete. At the end, we go through the Governor of New York having an all time sibling spat live on CNN, public health academics asking for warning labels to be put on petrol pumps when they should be put on bats, and the NSW police are trying to be cool.

