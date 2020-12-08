The Young IPA Podcast 197: What We Learned In 2020

This week the boys talk about the IR changes on the table at the federal level and why you should care, the slow lifting of COVID restrictions around Australia and how the creaking EU bureaucracy is preventing Europeans from accessing COVID vaccines as quickly as the British. Heroes and Villains this week include Walter E. Williams, an LA businesswoman, an American mayor telling his constituents to stay at home…from Cabo and Australia’s National Soils Advocate. (00:00 – 26:32)

James and Pete interview great friend of the show IPA Director of Policy and the IPA With You host Gideon Rozner for his reflections on a truly crazy year, what he’s learned and his hopes for freedom in the future. (26:33 – 50:32)

Stuff that made the boys laugh this week include Greens Tea Towels, the Chicago Teachers Union who think opening schools is racist, the Manchester undergraduates demanding the removal of the word ‘black’ from text books and South Africa’s attempt to block out the sun. (50:33 – 57:26)