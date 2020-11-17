The Young IPA Podcast 194: Is South Australia Locking Down?

South Australia’s new cluster sparks fears of another lockdown and other states immediately close their borders…after 20 cases. James and Pete discuss the fallout from this and a new proposal for the government to track credit card purchases to fight COVID which will never, ever have any downsides.

Heroes and Villains this week include the Coalition reforming public sector pay, Gladys Berejiklian not closing borders, Matthew Yglesias being forced out of Vox for standing up to cancel culture and the American university apologising for encouraging people to vote, even if its for Republican candidates.

We speak to Joe Hildebrand about his article on what Joel Fitzgibbon’s resignation from Labor frontbench means, the tensions in left-wing parties around the world between traditional working class values and new wokeism and what the real lessons from the US election are (25:32-56:03). We also speak to Sky News contributor Caroline Di Russo about WA’s border closures and Mark McGowan’s power trip through coronavirus (56:03-1:11:16)

At the end, we cover the ‘defund the police’ councilwoman in the US calling the police on a Lyft driver over an argument about windows, the photo of Malcolm Turnbull staring lovingly at Malcolm Turnbull, Beverly Hills voting for Trump and a US school says Asian people are no longer considered People of Colour.

