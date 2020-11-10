Select menu item
The Young IPA Podcast 193: Joe Biden Is Mostly President & Brendan O’Neill

James and Pete recap all the latest with the US election – including what a Biden administration might be like, is Kamala Harris as far left as people think and how America isn’t actually on fire – and the Four Corners MeToo episode making waves across Australia. Heroes and villains this week are Californians, Joel Fitzgibbon, AOC’s blacklist and UK Police.

Brendan O’Neill, editor of Spiked, joins the show to talk about how the US election was a revolt against the elites and identity politics, and how Boris Johnson’s new lockdown is a complete failure. (31:33-1:03:59)

At the end, Anne Hathaway is the latest actress to apologise for acting, an MSNBC host ends his four year protest against Trump by wearing a black tie (which “no one noticed”) Nevada does not care if you want to know who is President, and holy cow they actually booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

