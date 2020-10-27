The Young IPA Podcast 191: Lockdown (Kind Of) Ends & QLD, US Election Preview

Victoria is (somewhat) free as the lockdown comes to an end, and the US and Queensland prepare for elections while Israel continues to sign peace deals with Middle Eastern countries. Pete and James discuss those topics and share their heroes and villains for the week, including Nick Cave, Kanye West going on Joe Rogan, Chelsea Handler saying she had to remind 50 Cent he was black and the New York Post’s Twitter account is still locked.

We speak to President of LibertyWorks and CPAC Australia Founder Andrew Cooper about the upcoming Queensland election, what the big issues are and who freedom-lovers should be supporting (29:41-42:57). We also speak to IPA Director of Communications Evan Mulholland about Victoria’s roadmap, the Australia Post scandal and whether the ABC has a problem of a ‘inner city left wing bias’. (42:57-1:01:56)

At the end, we break down Joe Biden saying he runs the biggest voter fraud organisation in the country, Kamala Harris forgetting what city she’s in, Billy McFarland being placed in solitary confinement for launching a podcast, QLD health experts having no idea how big a football is and Pete gives DMAs a talking to after that Grand Final performance.

Click here for Apple Podcasts.

Click here for Spotify.