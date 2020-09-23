The Young IPA Podcast 186: Dan Andrews’ Attack On Human Rights

Daniel Andrews’ Covid Omnibus Bill is an extraordinary attack on civil liberties and could see people arrested on suspicion they may break restrictions. Newspoll shows majority support for our leaders despite the mistakes, Queensland opens its border to the ACT just after it banned Sarah Caisip from her father’s funeral, Europe faces a looming second wave and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is another huge moment for the American election campaign.

We speak to Sanjeev Sabhlok, former economist with the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance who quit over the state’s lockdown response about why he quit and the groupthink that dominates the Victorian public service (28:59-56:11). We also speak to David Limbrick MP from the Liberal Democrats in Victoria who is one of the crossbenchers who will decide if Andrews’ Omnibus Bill passes (56:11-1:18:29).

Listen now on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/…/the-young-ipa…/id1213208653

Listen now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1rztHuy6jaOT1IZdbkyKEm…