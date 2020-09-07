The Young IPA Podcast 184: Andrews’ Road To Nowhere And Bjorn Lomborg

Victoria’s lockdown is extended, Zoe Buhler is arrested for a Facebook post, public service payrises are as unpopular as you’d expect, WA’s hard border stance continues to derail National Cabinet discussions, Extinction Rebellion threaten free press in the UK and Trump bans critical race theory from the federal government.

Bjorn Lomborg joins the show to talk about his new book False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet (30:56-57:06) and IPA Campus Coordinator at ANU Connor Andreatidis explains the ongoing saga between Generation Liberty and the University’s Ethnocultural Department over Winston Churchill statues (57:06-1:08:18).