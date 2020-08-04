Select menu item
HomeThe Young IPA PodcastThe Young IPA Podcast 179: Stage 4 Lockdown...
The Young IPA Podcast 179: Stage 4 Lockdown And Greg Sheridan

The Young IPA Podcast 179: Stage 4 Lockdown And Greg Sheridan

, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, The Young IPA Podcast

We talk about stage 4 lockdown in Victoria, Trump trying to get a finders fee for selling TikTok, how Pete reckons Vine was better anyway and the CCP controlling what the UNSW says about Hong Kong. (00:00 – 19:49)

Heroes and villains this week are Trader Joe’s, Majak Daw, Bible-burning Portland protesters and Bernie Fraser. (19:49 – 28:40)

We chat with Greg Sheridan, Foreign Affairs Editor at The Australian about the lack of scrutiny on Victoria’s lockdown arrangements, his view on the American election and what he thinks of Trump banning TikTok. (28:40 – 46:25)

At the end of the show James proposes a toast to COVIDsafe which finally identified its first cases and Pete says he feels really sorry for The Guardian who had an awkward moment recently. (1:02:49 – 1:09:38)

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2020 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By