The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 55: The Patient Needs to Survive the Cure

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down. Whilst governments all around the world scramble for solutions, what are the policy affects for citizens? (3:25-16:10). Different countries’ approach to the pandemic response highlight complexities of decision making, and the importance of sensibly drawing on rather than deferring to experts. (16:10-26:50) The virus has pricked open many underlying economic issues, is the performance of presenting stimulus packages enough to save Australians? (26:50-45:22) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg, are joined by the IPA’s Gideon Rozner and Kurt Wallace to discuss these questions and share their culture picks including the computer game Plague Inc, the streaming series Star Trek: Picard, Tim Shipman’s All Out War and Abraham Kuyper’s Our Program: A Christian Political Manifesto. (45:22-1:12:46)

NB: The promoter of the Benedict Option was identified in the episode as Patrick Deneen, however the author is Rod Dreher.

Show Notes

Dutch embrace ‘herd immunity’ as dire death warning prompts UK to change course; Bevan Shields

https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/dutch-embrace-herd-immunity-as-dire-death-warning-prompts-uk-to-change-course-20200317-p54arv.html

While other countries lost precious time, Taiwan mobilised to keep COVID-19 at bay; Ben Hurley

https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/while-other-countries-lost-precious-time-taiwan-mobilised-to-keep-covid-19-at-bay-20200316-p54ah8.html

Coronavirus spreads quickly and sometimes before people have symptoms, study finds; The University of Texas at Austin

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316143313.htm

Cut the ‘crapshoot politics’, Mr Morrison, and cut the red tape to set business free; Janet Albrechtsen

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/cut-the-crapshoot-politics-mr-morrison-and-cut-the-red-tape-to-set-business-free/news-story/a92411aad8976f0e5c053ffd6daee597

World Health Organisation Boot-Licks China, With Deadly Results; Time Andrews

https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/17/u-s-funds-world-health-organization-that-boot-licks-china-with-deadly-results/

Diamond Princess Mysteries; Willis Eschenbach

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/16/diamond-princess-mysteries/

Culture Picks

Plague Inc; Ndemic Creations

https://www.ndemiccreations.com/en/22-plague-inc

Star Trek: Picard

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8806524/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

All Out War; Tim Shipman

https://www.amazon.com/All-Out-War-Britains-Political/dp/0008215154

Our Program: A Christian Political Manifesto; Abraham Kuyper

https://www.amazon.com.au/Our-Program-Christian-Political-Manifesto-ebook/dp/B0199BCHKG