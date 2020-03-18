The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 55: The Patient Needs to Survive the Cure

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down. Whilst governments all around the world scramble for solutions, what are the policy affects for citizens? (3:25-16:10). Different countries’ approach to the pandemic response highlight complexities of decision making, and the importance of sensibly drawing on rather than deferring to experts. (16:10-26:50) The virus has pricked open many underlying economic issues, is the performance of presenting stimulus packages enough to save Australians? (26:50-45:22) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg, are joined by the IPA’s Gideon Rozner and Kurt Wallace to discuss these questions and share their culture picks including the computer game Plague Inc, the streaming series Star Trek: Picard, Tim Shipman’s All Out War and Abraham Kuyper’s Our Program: A Christian Political Manifesto. (45:22-1:12:46)
NB: The promoter of the Benedict Option was identified in the episode as Patrick Deneen, however the author is Rod Dreher.
