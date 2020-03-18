Select menu item
HomeThe Looking Forward PodcastThe Looking Forward Podcast Episode 55: The...
The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 55: The Patient Needs to Survive the Cure

The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 55: The Patient Needs to Survive the Cure

, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, The Looking Forward Podcast

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down. Whilst governments all around the world scramble for solutions, what are the policy affects for citizens? (3:25-16:10). Different countries’ approach to the pandemic response highlight complexities of decision making, and the importance of sensibly drawing on rather than deferring to experts. (16:10-26:50) The virus has pricked open many underlying economic issues, is the performance of presenting stimulus packages enough to save Australians? (26:50-45:22) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg, are joined by the IPA’s Gideon Rozner and Kurt Wallace to discuss these questions and share their culture picks including the computer game Plague Inc, the streaming series Star Trek: Picard, Tim Shipman’s All Out War and Abraham Kuyper’s Our Program: A Christian Political Manifesto. (45:22-1:12:46)

NB: The promoter of the Benedict Option was identified in the episode as Patrick Deneen, however the author is Rod Dreher.

Show Notes

Dutch embrace ‘herd immunity’ as dire death warning prompts UK to change course; Bevan Shields
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/dutch-embrace-herd-immunity-as-dire-death-warning-prompts-uk-to-change-course-20200317-p54arv.html

While other countries lost precious time, Taiwan mobilised to keep COVID-19 at bay; Ben Hurley
https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/while-other-countries-lost-precious-time-taiwan-mobilised-to-keep-covid-19-at-bay-20200316-p54ah8.html

Coronavirus spreads quickly and sometimes before people have symptoms, study finds; The University of Texas at Austin
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316143313.htm

Cut the ‘crapshoot politics’, Mr Morrison, and cut the red tape to set business free; Janet Albrechtsen
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/cut-the-crapshoot-politics-mr-morrison-and-cut-the-red-tape-to-set-business-free/news-story/a92411aad8976f0e5c053ffd6daee597

World Health Organisation Boot-Licks China, With Deadly Results; Time Andrews
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/17/u-s-funds-world-health-organization-that-boot-licks-china-with-deadly-results/

Diamond Princess Mysteries; Willis Eschenbach
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/16/diamond-princess-mysteries/

Culture Picks

Plague Inc; Ndemic Creations
https://www.ndemiccreations.com/en/22-plague-inc

Star Trek: Picard
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8806524/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

All Out War; Tim Shipman
https://www.amazon.com/All-Out-War-Britains-Political/dp/0008215154

Our Program: A Christian Political Manifesto; Abraham Kuyper
https://www.amazon.com.au/Our-Program-Christian-Political-Manifesto-ebook/dp/B0199BCHKG

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE
Tags:australian government coronavirus Economy Institute of public affairs IPA Looking Forward Looking forward podcast pandemic Policy

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2020 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By