The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 72: “Parliament Must Do Its Job”

After months of contradictory communication about the efficacy of face masks, they’re now increasingly mandatory: in what ways do they work and should we be required to wear them? (1:43-17:00)

Federal Parliament has been punted once again after the PM cancelled the next two sitting weeks. With every other Australian business expected to adapt and function as COVIDSafe, why can’t Parliament? (17:00-27:48)

Legislative reform is on the cards for Australia’s unwieldy environmental regulations: will green tape finally be cut to unleash economic recovery? (27:48-40:50).

Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Evan Mulholland to address these questions and dive into their isolation culture picks. This week’s picks include the film Mr Jones, the TV Series’ McMillions as well as Sir Patricks Stewart’s A Sonnet A Day.

