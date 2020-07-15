The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 71 “Conspiracy Theories Dismissed Again”

Well may we say God save the Queen because nothing will save the conspiracy theories about the Whitlam Government’s Dismissal. The released palace letters do however reveal deeper truths about our democracy and the falsity of Republican claims (2:24–25:16)

As the US election gets closer, Republican are wondering if Trumpism would survive a loss and what’s in it for them afterwards (25:16–41:07)

The woke media wars flare again as New York Times Opinion Editor Bari Weiss resigns under pressure. Does this reflect the birth of a new media model how can economics and philosophy explain this media moment? (41:07–1:00:47)

Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell to answer these questions and share their culture picks. This week’s picks include the film First Man, Kendrah Morgan and Lesley Harding’s Modern Love, as well as the TV series’ Upload.