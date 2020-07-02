The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 69: “Would You Like Fries With That?”

Will the increase in humanities course fees be effective driving job-ready graduates and incentivising academics to deliver meaningful degrees? (03:12–28:00).

Modern day ‘witch hunts’ and cancel culture: what has our society come to when militant minorities can make your life hell? (28:01–43:49).

The panel discusses the IPA’s new Podcast Five Favourite Books, kicking off with special guest Greg Sheridan as an exclusive to IPA members, and more generally the ideas and literature of our heritage. (47:01–53:19).

Your co-hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Bella d’Abrera to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include The Room Where It Happened: A White House; John Bolton, The Spy and the Traitor; Ben Macintyre, and War for Eternity; Benjamin Teitelbaum. (55:46–1:15:05)