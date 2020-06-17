The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 68: Falling Statues & Falling Elites

The movement to tear down statues of historical figures and the past they represent has swept across continents. What do these statues represent and what is their place in the collective history of the nation? (1:57–25:24)

Former Minister, Adem Somyurek, resigned from the ALP after allegations of branch stacking. What light does this shed on the business model of political parties and what does it reveal about the nature of politics? (25:24–39:37)

The NRL has used the power of the people to fight to get out from under the COVID-19 government restrictions. Should other organisations follow suit and what does this tell us about how to get industries back up and running? (39:37–51:34)

Your co-hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Zachary Gorman to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters Who Revolutionised American Music, Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and The Light as well as the popular YouTube channel PewdiePie. (51:34–1:06:16)