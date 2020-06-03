The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 66: Where to Now?

As protests and riots break out across America the important issues of policing and police immunities are getting lost, but will feature at election time. But when civil order is challenged by rioters, what options do Governments have but law and order? Is it Trump or the Democrat-controlled cities who have most to do? (2:12-40:02) The Federal Court made a landmark decision to hold a company liable for defamatory comments made by third parties on its Facebook page, putting the fear of god into all sorts of users of the platform? (40:02-46:54) The Liberal government has reached out to Big Business and Big Unions expecting industrial relations reform, but what hopes do we have when the process lacks both vision and involvement by the forgotten people? (46:54-56:24) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by IPA Adjunct Fellow Aaron Lane to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include the movie The Leopard, the hit tv-series The Great and John Grisham’s The Guardians. (56:24-1:05:57)

Show Notes

ACTU Rump in Morrison’s Tent But Quiet Aussies Are Left Out; Daniel Wild

https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/opinion/actu-rump-in-morrisons-tent-but-quiet-aussies-are-left-out

Monopoly on Violence; Max Weber

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopoly_on_violence#Max_Weber’s_theory

Our leaders have dithered and lied about the riots as the nation goes up in flames; Tucker Carlson

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nation-flames-leaders-dithered

Culture Picks

The Great (TV Series); Tony McNamara

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_(miniseries)

The Leopard (Movie); Luchino Visconti

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0057091/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

The Guardians; John Grisham

https://www.amazon.com.au/Guardians-John-Grisham/dp/0385544189