The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 64: Can WHO Be Cured?

Just as Trump throws a grenade at the WHO it agrees to a bodged up review into the coronavirus pandemic. Is there a place for a global health organisation that has underperformed and who is possibly doing more harm than good? (2:20-16:10) Peter Ridd, featured on the IPA’s new Heretic Podcast, was sacked by James Cook University for speaking out against its climate change studies. The Heretic’s auteur Gideon Rozner tells how the Podcast came to be (16:10-30:56) The ACCC is drafting a code which will force technology giants to pay media companies for their news. Is this just evening up the bargaining power or a catastrophically dumb and outrageous example of government sanctioned theft (thanks Chris)? (30:56-50:40) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Gideon Rozner to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include the hit Australian TV series Lego Masters, Peter Coleman’s The Liberal Conspiracy and the Netflix film Have a Good Trip. (50:40-1:08:24)

