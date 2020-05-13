The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 63: A Return to Freedom?

The government has introduced a three-stage plan to return Australians to some form of normalcy. What are these decisions based off and is the uncertainty over the consequences small enough? (2:07-20:30)
Sweden has been the most prominent and controversial example of an alternative lockdown model. How does their response shape the debate between social vs medical outcomes of pandemics? (20:30-40:42)
Finally, the panel reflects on the systematic thoughts of the late Sir Roger Scruton, asking what will conservatism look like post COVID-19? (40:42-59:59) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include three new TV series: Normal People, The Last Dance and The English Game. (59:59-1:18:12)
Show Notes
Consummate Conservative; Andrew Bushnell
https://ipa.org.au/ipa-review-articles/consummate-conservative
Lockdowns in SIR Models; Benjamin Moll
https://benjaminmoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SIR_notes.pdf
We Know Everything – And Nothing – About Covid; Matt Ridley
http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/we-know-everything-and-nothing/
How Pandemics End; Gina Kolata
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/10/health/coronavirus-plague-pandemic-history.html
No return to the policy status quo: Albanese; Phillip Coorey
https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/no-return-to-the-policy-status-quo-albanese-20200510-p54rjjCulture Picks
Normal People; TV series directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9059760/
The Last Dance; TV series directed by Jason Hehir
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8420184/
The English Game; TV series directed by Julian Fellowes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_English_Game