The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 63: A Return to Freedom?

The government has introduced a three-stage plan to return Australians to some form of normalcy. What are these decisions based off and is the uncertainty over the consequences small enough? (2:07-20:30)

Sweden has been the most prominent and controversial example of an alternative lockdown model. How does their response shape the debate between social vs medical outcomes of pandemics? (20:30-40:42)

Finally, the panel reflects on the systematic thoughts of the late Sir Roger Scruton, asking what will conservatism look like post COVID-19? (40:42-59:59) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include three new TV series: Normal People, The Last Dance and The English Game. (59:59-1:18:12)

Show Notes

Consummate Conservative; Andrew Bushnell

https://ipa.org.au/ipa-review-articles/consummate-conservative

Lockdowns in SIR Models; Benjamin Moll

https://benjaminmoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SIR_notes.pdf

We Know Everything – And Nothing – About Covid; Matt Ridley

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/we-know-everything-and-nothing/

How Pandemics End; Gina Kolata

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/10/health/coronavirus-plague-pandemic-history.html

No return to the policy status quo: Albanese; Phillip Coorey

https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/no-return-to-the-policy-status-quo-albanese-20200510-p54rjj

