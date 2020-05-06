The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 62: Let’s Get Back to Work

This week the Government focus is finally on getting Australians back to work. But with coronavirus panic still a factor, will the public take the PM’s lead or vote with leaden feet? (1:34-21:42) Daniel Andrews has self-isolated in refusing to reopen Victorian schools, but do health risks really out-weigh social and economic impacts? (21:42-34:54) With negotiations for a trans-Tasman travel bubble underway, what’s the next stage in the long history of Australia and New Zealand’s relationship? (34:54-48:09) Co-hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by IPA Research Fellow, Dara Macdonald, to answer these questions as well as share their culture picks. This week’s picks include The Great Influenza, Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis and Randolph Churchill’s Young Statesman. (48:09-1:08:54)

Show Notes

Have a COVID-19 Plan; National COVID-19 Coordination Commission

https://pmc.gov.au/nccc/have-covid-19-plan

COVID-19 information for workplaces; Safe Work Australia

https://www.safeworkaustralia.gov.au/covid-19-information-workplaces

This could be the start of a terrible friendship; Katrina Grace Kelly (Fair Work & JobsKeeper)

The Australian, May 2, 2020 ($)

Schools are reopening, so here’s a guide to the situation in each State and Territory; ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-04/australian-schools-reopening-after-coronavirus-closures/12211526

COVID-19 in schools – the experience in NSW

ncirs.org.au

New Zealand and Australian Federation; Ged Martin

https://www.gedmartin.net/australia-new-zealand-and-federation-1883-1901-c

Culture Picks

The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History; John M. Barry

https://www.amazon.com.au/Great-Influenza-Deadliest-Pandemic-History/dp/0143036491

De Profundis; Oscar Wilde

https://www.amazon.com/Profundis-Oscar-Wilde/dp/150582480X

Young Statesman: Winston S. Churchill 1901-1914; Randolph S. Churchill

https://www.amazon.com/Young-statesman-Winston-Churchill-1901/dp/B002KZQTG2