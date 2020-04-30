Select menu item
The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 61: Download Or Else

Over three million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe App but the Australian Government has a terrible record on digital security and privacy. Co-hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by IPA Adjunct Fellow Matthew Lesh – now Director of Research at the Adam Smith Institute in London – to discuss this plus the UK’s own experience of coronavirus as the Tories struggle to implement Brexit and find a coherent agenda for growth when Big Government holds sway. Plus they look at the forces pushing for and against the survival of the European Union as Eurocrats centralise more power but the struggling Euro threatens to blow up the whole financial system.

Books and Culture picks include Albert Camus’ The Plague
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Plague

The TV series Jack Ryan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Ryan_(TV_series), and

The essay on Nassim Nicholas Taleb by Allan Farrington at Medium, A Tale of Two Talebs
https://medium.com/@allenfarrington/a-tale-of-two-talebs-1775dff3302b

