The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 60: Restoring Dynamism After Deep Freeze

Only if we’re free enough to adapt and allow entrepreneurs to create new businesses and institutions will the economy be dynamic enough for the high growth trajectory we need after the devastation of the lockdown.

A very special episode of The Looking Forward Podcast as Professor Jason Potts from RMIT University and host Dr Chris Berg join host Scott Hargreaves and the IPA’s Dan Wild to discuss their new book; Cryoeconomics: How to Unfreeze an Economy After a Pandemic. The panel discusses what the freezing / unfreezing metaphor used by Governments assumes too much and how Australia should find its way out of the social and economic crisis.

Show Notes

The Problem of ‘Freezing’ An Economy in a Pandemic

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3572365