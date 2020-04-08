The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 58: Government Models Can’t Guide Us Back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The government has revealed the very simple model driving their public policy response to COVID-19. With focus placed on macro modelling general claims, the government must narrow its attention to micro measures and a timeline for society’s recovery (1:26-23:44) On the weekend the IPA called for a safe and responsible roll back of social restrictions, and now the debate’s started on removing petty restrictions and starting economic recovery. (23:44-36:13) Parliament has decided to sit for the last time until August, just when social and economic policy decisions need more scrutiny than ever (36:13-54:56) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell as they answer these questions as well as share their isolation culture picks. This week’s picks include the computer game Surviving Mars, Sarah Bakewell’s How to Live / A Life of Montaigne, and Demolition Man by Marco Brambilla. (54:56-1:11:01)

Show Notes

Begin to End the Lockdown Now! (with Gideon Rozner)

https://youtu.be/Nn5adebL-Co

Coronavirus: $1600 fine withdrawn for L-plater charged for breaching lockdown; Remy Varga and Rachel Baxendale

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/coronavirus-victorian-lockdown-lplater-cops-fine-lesson-for-driving-with-mum/news-story/144e5f83370929f59d694f272ef5f83f

Upcoming Public Hearings (editor: what’s missing here?)

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Upcoming_Public_Hearings

PM plans staggered virus exit; Phillip Coorey

https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pm-plans-staggered-virus-exit-20200407-p54hqp

Coronavirus: Push to let COVID-19 infect us slowly; Yoni Bashan

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/coronavirus-plan-to-let-covid19-infect-us-slowly/news-story/7a459ae042dfe3316ba42055dc4e5b99

NSW Premier says coronavirus social distancing to stay ‘until vaccine is found’; Paige Cockburn

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-07/nsw-coronavirus-social-distancing-to-stay-until-vaccine-found/12126802

‘Use isolation to our advantage’: Who is exempt from the hard WA border closure?; Lauren Pilat

https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/use-isolation-to-our-advantage-who-is-exempt-of-the-hard-wa-border-closure-20200405-p54hb6.html

Fortress Queensland: borders locked down as state records fourth death; Stuart Layt

https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/fortress-queensland-borders-locked-down-as-state-records-fourth-death-20200402-p54glt.html

Coronavirus: Call to sign up for ‘Team Australia’ has fallen on a lot of deaf ears; Janet Albrechtsen

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/coronavirus-call-to-sign-up-for-team-australia-has-fallen-on-a-lot-of-deaf-ears/news-story/6466ca0aa44fd3946092b45e88ad656b

Culture Picks

Demolition Man; Marco Brambilla

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106697/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

How to Live or A Life of Montaigne; Sarah Bakewell

https://www.amazon.com.au/How-Live-Montaigne-Question-Attempts/dp/1590514831

Surviving Mars; Paradox Interactive

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surviving_Mars