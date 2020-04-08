The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 58: Government Models Can’t Guide Us Back

The government has revealed the very simple model driving their public policy response to COVID-19. With focus placed on macro modelling general claims, the government must narrow its attention to micro measures and a timeline for society’s recovery (1:26-23:44) On the weekend the IPA called for a safe and responsible roll back of social restrictions, and now the debate’s started on removing petty restrictions and starting economic recovery. (23:44-36:13) Parliament has decided to sit for the last time until August, just when social and economic policy decisions need more scrutiny than ever (36:13-54:56) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell as they answer these questions as well as share their isolation culture picks. This week’s picks include the computer game Surviving Mars, Sarah Bakewell’s How to Live / A Life of Montaigne, and Demolition Man by Marco Brambilla. (54:56-1:11:01)
Show Notes
Begin to End the Lockdown Now! (with Gideon Rozner)
https://youtu.be/Nn5adebL-Co
Coronavirus: $1600 fine withdrawn for L-plater charged for breaching lockdown; Remy Varga and Rachel Baxendale
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/coronavirus-victorian-lockdown-lplater-cops-fine-lesson-for-driving-with-mum/news-story/144e5f83370929f59d694f272ef5f83f
Upcoming Public Hearings (editor: what’s missing here?)
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Upcoming_Public_Hearings
PM plans staggered virus exit; Phillip Coorey
https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pm-plans-staggered-virus-exit-20200407-p54hqp
Coronavirus: Push to let COVID-19 infect us slowly; Yoni Bashan
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/coronavirus-plan-to-let-covid19-infect-us-slowly/news-story/7a459ae042dfe3316ba42055dc4e5b99
NSW Premier says coronavirus social distancing to stay ‘until vaccine is found’; Paige Cockburn
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-07/nsw-coronavirus-social-distancing-to-stay-until-vaccine-found/12126802
‘Use isolation to our advantage’: Who is exempt from the hard WA border closure?; Lauren Pilat
https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/use-isolation-to-our-advantage-who-is-exempt-of-the-hard-wa-border-closure-20200405-p54hb6.html
Fortress Queensland: borders locked down as state records fourth death; Stuart Layt
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/fortress-queensland-borders-locked-down-as-state-records-fourth-death-20200402-p54glt.html
Coronavirus: Call to sign up for ‘Team Australia’ has fallen on a lot of deaf ears; Janet Albrechtsen
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/coronavirus-call-to-sign-up-for-team-australia-has-fallen-on-a-lot-of-deaf-ears/news-story/6466ca0aa44fd3946092b45e88ad656b
Culture Picks
Demolition Man; Marco Brambilla
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106697/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
How to Live or A Life of Montaigne; Sarah Bakewell
https://www.amazon.com.au/How-Live-Montaigne-Question-Attempts/dp/1590514831
Surviving Mars; Paradox Interactive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surviving_Mars