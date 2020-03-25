The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 56: Our Values will Sustain Us

As the pandemic rises, government must make decisions based on uncertainty. What trade-offs are we making and what values are defining these trade-offs? (2:00-22:20) It’s the ‘short sharp shock’ model of shutdown versus the ‘flatten the curve’ approach, which should guide Australian policy? (22:20-34:44) The pandemic has put extreme pressure on job loss and the economy, how are governments all over the world responding and what are the long term consequences? (34:44-50:30) Your hosts, Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell to answer these questions and dive into their culture picks including the film John Wick 3, the new Spanish Netflix movie The Platform and Michael Petroni’s film The Messiah. (50:30-1:04:08)

Show Notes

Stop with the fatalism: Don’t flatten it, Crush The Curve on Coronavirus; JoNova

Culture Picks

John Wick 3; Chad Stahelski

Messiah; Michael Petroni

The Platform; Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

