The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 51: What Drove Holden Away?

What does the demise of Holden say about tariff protection and perennial dreams of a domestic manufacturing base? (1:53-25:40) What is the future of Australian identity now that the High Court has decided to make a third category of Australian? (25:40-45:43) Boris Johnson’s Government is looking at taking the BBC to a subscription model, so why not with the ABC and SBS? (45:43-55:14) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Andrew Bushnell and Dara Macdonald to answer these questions and share their culture picks including the award winning 2018 film Jojo Rabbit, Eric Weinstein’s podcast The Portal, William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy, and the 1957 film Sweet Smell of Success.
Show Notes
Holden closing down, to be axed from Australia by the end of 2021
https://www.9news.com.au/national/holden-axed-from-australia-in-2020-ending-72-years-of-car-making/29ba88b5-3061-4839-921d-b2fea77dcd21
ScoMo Yet to Learn His ABC’s; Justinian the Great
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2020/02/17/scomo-yet-to-learn-his-abcs/
Insane Obsession: Australia’s Auto Industry Waste; Chris Berg
http://chrisberg.org/2013/05/insane-obsession-australias-auto-industry-waste/
No 10 could scrap BBC licence fee in favour of a subscription model
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/feb/16/no-10-launches-attack-on-bbc-as-licence-fee-comes-under-threat
Against Public Broadcasting; Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson
https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/Against-Public-Broadcasting-Why-and-how-we-should-privatise-the-ABC–Chris-Berg-and-Sinclair-Davidson_p_177.html
Culture Picks
Jojo Rabbit; Taika Waititi
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2584384/
The Portal; Eric Weinstein
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-portal/id1469999563
The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company; William Dalrymple
https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-anarchy-william-dalrymple/book/9781408864388.html
Sweet Smell of Success (1957); Alexander Mackendrick
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0051036/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0