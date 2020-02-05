Select menu item
HomeThe Looking Forward PodcastThe Looking Forward Podcast Episode 49...
The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 49: Freedoms Lost As Unelected Bureaucrats Unleashed

The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 49: Freedoms Lost As Unelected Bureaucrats Unleashed

, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, The Looking Forward Podcast

This week the panel tackles the latest victories for unelected bureaucrats, as Bridget McKenzie takes a hit for the sin of ignoring Departmental advice, and the failed Foreign Interference laws licence snooping and partisan point scoring. Meanwhile the panel wonders how the federal government comes to be funding footy club change rooms in the first place (federalism anybody)? (1:50-10:55) And how Shadow Attorney-General seems to be the only one in Canberra who can get the bureaucracy to act with alacrity (10:55-25:15) And where do the Ministerial changes leave the National Party? (25:15-33:00) Also Scott Morrison shutting the border with China has economic implications for our massive tourism and education sectors; even as the Leninist state in China struggles to contain the crisis. (33:00-46:03) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Morgan Begg and Zachary Gorman to answer these questions and dive into their culture picks. This week’s picks include the horror film Doctor Sleep, Peter Seamer’s Breaking Point, Netflix’s new docuseries on the NFL star Aaron Hernandez, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, as well as Amanda Hollis-Brusky’s novel on The Federalist Society’s modern American political history movement, Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative. (46:03-1:09:07)

Show Notes:
Announcement of Grants; Australia National Audit Office (ANAO)
https://www.anao.gov.au/work/request/announcement-grants

Culture Picks:
Doctor Sleep; Mike Flanagan
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5606664/

Breaking Point; Peter Seamer
https://www.booktopia.com.au/breaking-point-peter-seamer/book/9781760641290.htmlKiller Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez; Netflix
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11475228/

Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative Counterrevolution (Studies in Postwar American Political Development); Amanda Hollis-Brusky
https://www.amazon.com/Ideas-Consequences-Conservative-Counterrevolution-Development/dp/0199385521

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2020 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By