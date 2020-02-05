The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 49: Freedoms Lost As Unelected Bureaucrats Unleashed

This week the panel tackles the latest victories for unelected bureaucrats, as Bridget McKenzie takes a hit for the sin of ignoring Departmental advice, and the failed Foreign Interference laws licence snooping and partisan point scoring. Meanwhile the panel wonders how the federal government comes to be funding footy club change rooms in the first place (federalism anybody)? (1:50-10:55) And how Shadow Attorney-General seems to be the only one in Canberra who can get the bureaucracy to act with alacrity (10:55-25:15) And where do the Ministerial changes leave the National Party? (25:15-33:00) Also Scott Morrison shutting the border with China has economic implications for our massive tourism and education sectors; even as the Leninist state in China struggles to contain the crisis. (33:00-46:03) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Morgan Begg and Zachary Gorman to answer these questions and dive into their culture picks. This week’s picks include the horror film Doctor Sleep, Peter Seamer’s Breaking Point, Netflix’s new docuseries on the NFL star Aaron Hernandez, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, as well as Amanda Hollis-Brusky’s novel on The Federalist Society’s modern American political history movement, Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative. (46:03-1:09:07)

