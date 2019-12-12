The Looking Forward Podcast Christmas Special – The IPA’s Great Books for The Summer Break Part 1

It’s The Looking Forward Podcast’s Christmas special! For the next two weeks IPA staff will be sharing their must-read book recommendations of the year for your summer reading with Chris and Scott. Today’s podcast has Andrew Bushnell and Dr Bella d’Abrera discuss Madame Bovary and Serotonin (1:46-25:08), followed by James Bolt and Peter Gregory on Catch & Kill and 12 Rules For Life (25:08-44:48), and then Theodora Pantelich and Kurt Wallace finish with The House of Government and My Father Left Me Ireland (44:48-1:11:13). We apologise for the delay of this week’s episode as we fell victim to nationwide internet outages.

Books discussed:

Madame Bovary

https://www.amazon.com/Madame-Bovary-Classics-Gustave-Flaubert/dp/0553213415

Serotonin

https://www.amazon.com/Serotonin-Novel-Michel-Houellebecq/dp/0374261024

Catch & Kill

https://www.amazon.com/Catch-Kill-Conspiracy-Protect-Predators-ebook/dp/B07TD413RV

12 Rules For Life

https://www.amazon.com.au/12-Rules-Life-Antidote-Chaos/dp/0345816021

The House of Government

https://www.amazon.com/House-Government-Saga-Russian-Revolution/dp/0691176949

My Father Left Me Ireland

https://www.amazon.com/My-Father-Left-Me-Ireland/dp/0525538658