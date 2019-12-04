Looking Forward Podcast Episode 46 – Are We Haunted By Turnbull’s Ghost?

Why did Pauline Hanson sink the bill to crack down on unions, and what good would it have done? (1:48-15:29) Ten years on since Tony Abbott rolled Malcom Turnbull over climate change, are we still being haunted by his political ghost? (15:29-27:51) Do the worrying signs in our economy justify calls for stimulus, or is it time to get back to the basics of wealth creation? (27:51-44:03) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Director of Policy, Gideon Rozner and Research Fellow Kurt Wallace to answer these questions as well as dive into their culture picks including Ted Gioia’s Music: A Subversive History, Llewelllyn Rockwell’s Against the Left, the late Clive James’ collection of essays Cultural Amnesia and the right-wing self-help book You Are the Message (44:03-1:06:02).

