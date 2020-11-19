Looking Forward Episode 89: Brutal Lockdowns Redux: SA Cut

Now it’s South Australia’s turn for lockdown hell for at least six days, and Daniel Wild joins the panel live from Adelaide to report on the chaotic decision making behind the Government’s draconian measures.

Apparently the coronavirus spread by failure in Hotel Quarantine – who would have expected THAT! Seriously, are our Governments incapable of learning and preparing, and delivering a decent test and trace system?

Meanwhile, the Fatwa issued by Kevin Rudd against Rupert Murdoch gained support from Malcolm Turnbull and the ABC, and now the Senate has launched yet another inquiry into ‘media diversity’. How real are the claims made about Murdoch’s influence, and what does that really have to do with the state of media in Australia? Is this just setting us up for Finklestein Mark II, with government licensing of media outlets and journalists?

We then move on to discuss our culture picks for the week including Daniel’s Australian Prime Ministers by editor Michelle Grattan; Chris’s Netflix original TV series Stranger Things by Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer, which he recommends to anyone looking for an absurd, high quality production with amusing cliches; and Scott’s TV series The Crown by Peter Morgan which Scott enjoys but critiques for its pushing of political agendas and subtly supporting the aristocrats’ snobbish view of Margaret Thatcher.

Culture Picks:

Australian Prime Ministers; Michelle Grattan

https://www.booktopia.com.au/australian-prime-ministers-michelle-grattan/book/9781760792091.html

Stranger Things; Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4574334/

The Crown; Peter Morgan

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4786824/