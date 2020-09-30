Looking Forward Episode 82: Pollies’ Prison Prospects: Stunning Own Goal

Victoria has been electrified by the prospect that politicians and public servants from the Premier down could be charged and even jailed for deaths attributable to the Hotel Quarantine fiasco, under tendentious new industrial manslaughter laws only recently enacted by the Andrews Government. Governments must be held to account, but is this the job of the courts, or Parliaments and voters? If we start jailing politicians for incompetence, where will it end? (33:25-44:59).

Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by Research Fellow Morgan Begg to discuss this and also the litany of civil rights violations justified in the name of pandemic. Where have been the institutions meant to defend our freedoms, and what precedent does this rampant State create for our future? (1:50-17:59).

The latest concern in Victoria is an “Omnibus Bill”, allowing government appointed ‘authorised officers’ to arrest and detain individuals just on the suspicion of intent to break rules. Is this necessary or just a left-wing Government’s adaption the Police State/‘law and order’ playbook formerly used by the right? (18:00-33:25).

Culture picks this week include the new Netflix film, Enola Holmes by Harry Bradbeer; Karl Ove Knausgaard’s book on Edvard Munch, So Much Longing in So Little Space; and a Netflix documentary by Jeff Orlowski, The Social Dilemma (44:59-1:04:55).

Shownotes:

Letter to WorkSafe Referring Ministers for Investigation; Ken Phillips

https://icau.worldsecuresystems.com/Downloads/Corona-Virus/Victoria/SEA-letter-to-WorkSafe-29Sept20.pdf

Four Victorian ministers, 16 public servants may face prosecution over alleged OHS law breaches; Robert Gottliebsen

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/four-victorian-ministers-16-public-servants-may-face-prosecution-over-alleged-ohs-law-breaches/news-story/20ace50f6e620fe3be9953e6b8dd2290

Picnicking rule-breakers face $5000 fines with police to blanket parks; Simone Fox Koob

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/picnicking-rule-breakers-face-5000-fines-with-police-to-blanket-parks-20200928-p55zxj.html

Regulate? Innovate!; Chris Berg on social media regulation

https://ipa.org.au/ipa-review-articles/regulate-innovate

Covid Totalitarianism; Morgan Begg

https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/covid-totalitarianism

Culture Picks:

Enola Holmes

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7846844/

So Much Longing in So Little Space

https://www.penguin.com.au/books/so-much-longing-in-so-little-space-9781787300545

The Social Dilemma

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11464826/