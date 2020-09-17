Looking Forward Episode 80: Tear Down That Wall

There are hard borders with no sign of let up across Australia, as State Premiers spuriously justify all decisions as being on the basis of medical advice while enjoying the populist support for supposedly keeping out the virus. But they can only do so because in our crazy fiscally frazzled federation the Feds pick up the bill for the economic costs. And why can actors and footballers cross borders when ordinary people can’t?

What will be the effects on our economy and indeed our nation; as we revert to self-contained colonies and the ties of family and work across borders are severed?

And for that matter, what of the tens of thousands of Australias stranded overseas because State Government failures mean they cannot be safely returned, as Australia joins North Korea in banning travel from Australia without a permit?Evan Mulholland joins Chris Berg and Scott Hargreaves to discuss problems and possible solutions, and also look at the battle being waged by tech giants Google and Facebook as they fight moves by Australia’s relative media minnows to grab a share of revenue, egged on by the ACCC (33:38-46:06). Just one part of a global war in which Australian consumers could be the loser.

In the regular Books and Culture segment (46:07-58:33) they look a Tim Wilson’s new book on Australia’s social contract, the Netflix series Away, and the latest surrealist escapade form Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Show Notes:

A big decision is due today in the Clive Palmer vs WA border row — here’s why it matters

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-25/how-clive-palmers-wa-border-challenge-affected-by-court-decision/12589552

This is why it is so difficult for Australians to get home

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-17/why-is-it-so-hard-for-australians-to-get-home/12669902

Culture Picks

The New Social Contract; Tim Wilson

https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/THE-NEW-SOCIAL-CONTRACT-Renewing-the-liberal-vision-for-Australia–Tim-Wilson_p_377.html

Away; Andrew Hinderaker

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Away_(TV_series)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things; Charlie Kaufman

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7939766/