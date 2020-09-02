Looking Forward Episode 78: Hello? My BRI’s Stopped Working

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has announced new legislation to ensure agreement the States, councils and universities have with foreign governments are consistent with Australian foreign policy. What does this mean for the relations with China and are there any risks with giving the Federal Government further powers? (2:05-15:48). What are the risks with the Victorian Government’s Belt and Road agreement as it relates to expensive plans for infrastructure projects that Victoria doesn’t want or need? (15:48-27:33). The Democratic and Republican conventions took place in the US with their speeches demonstrating vastly different views of the USA. What does Trump’s post-convention poll bounce and focus on burning cities mean for the November election? (27:35-50:23). Culture picks for this week include Christopher Caldwell’s Age of Entitlement, Leder Games’ new boardgame, Root and Federico Fellini’s 1960 film, La Dolce Vita (51:18-1:04:52).

Show notes:

Scott Morrison vows to cancel state-foreign agreements if viewed to be against national interest; Brett Worthington and Stephen Dziedzic

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-27/scott-morrison-china-belt-and-road-cancel-state-agreements/12596184

Ensuring a Consistent Australian Foreign Policy; Prime Minister Scott Morrison

https://www.pm.gov.au/media/ensuring-consistent-australian-foreign-policy

Poll – Victorians Oppose Belt & Road Scheme

https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/poll-victorians-oppose-belt-road-scheme

Tunnel Vision: Scott Hargreaves and Daniel Wild

https://ipa.org.au/ipa-review-articles/tunnel-vision

Culture picks:

Age of entitlement, Christopher caldwell

https://www.amazon.com.au/Age-Entitlement-America-Since-Sixties/dp/1501106899

New type of boardgame – Root

https://ledergames.com/products/root-a-game-of-woodland-might-and-right

1960 film, La Dolce Vita, directed by Federico Fellini

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0053779/