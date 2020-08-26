Select menu item
Looking Forward Episode 77: COVID19 At The Crossroads

After six months of COVID19 in Australia the panel discusses whether it’s time to say this is the new normal, and that we can neither wait for a vaccine nor indefinitely extend emergency powers.
Australian PM Scott Morrison announced a deal with AstraZenica for provide a coronavirus vaccine for all Australians in 2021, but is that even feasible or just an announcement driven by politics? And isn’t it too early for the PM to discuss mandating a vaccine before it even exists? (2:10-37:45). Daniel Andrews is pushing for an extension to Victoria’s state of emergency powers for an additional 12 months. What will this mean for democracy in Australia and do the current circumstances really warrant such infringement on our civil liberties (hint: no)? (37:45-51:25). Culture picks this week include the new Microsoft Flight Simulator; Conversations with John Anderson, and The Mandibles by Lionel Shriver (-1:03:40).

 

Show Notes:  

COVID19 and the Path to Pragmatic Acceptance; Scott Hargreaves

https://ipa.org.au/ipa-today/17130

Revolt over Daniel Andrews’ coronavirus power grab: Rebecca Urban, Damon Johnston and Nicola Berkovic

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/politics/revolt-over-daniel-andrews-power-grab/news-story/88673d2c726d75477bf2cbbdb95d7f8a

State of Emergency Must Be Extended But It’s No Blank Cheque For Andrews: Derryn Hinch

https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/state-of-emergency-must-be-extended-but-it-s-no-blank-cheque-for-andrews-20200825-p55p6v.html

Victorians cannot keep sacrificing liberties without a safety net

https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/victorians-cannot-keep-sacrificing-liberties-without-a-safety-net-20200825-p55p7i.html

 

Culture Picks:

the new Microsoft Flight Simulator

https://www.microsoft.com/en-au/p/microsoft-flight-simulator-standard-preorder/9nxn8gf8n9ht

Lockdowns, Vaccines and Debt (Conversations with John Anderson), with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtnYSEGViOnb7k8ezUaWUww

The Mandibles by Lionel Shriver

https://www.amazon.com.au/Mandibles-Family-2029-2047-Lionel-Shriver-ebook/dp/B0152XGO18/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=The+Mandibles&qid=1598424125&sr=8-1&tag=

 

