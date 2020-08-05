Looking Forward Episode 74: Mission Accomplished!

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews is seemingly delighted to have brought Victoria to an unprecedented standstill as he pursues eradication of the runaway coronavirus. But what will be the economic costs and how confident can we be that it will actually work, especially as second, third and fourth waves are reported across the globe? Where is accountability for past and present maladministration, when the Andrews Government seeks to shut down or obfuscate Parliament at every opportunity? (2:55-34:39) Donald Trump has announced that TikTok will be banned in the United States raising national security concerns. Are concerns valid or is the ban simply an attack on freedom of speech and/or a chance to extort the owners for Microsoft’s benefit? (34:39-46:30) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Cian Hussey to answer these questions and share their culture picks. This week’s picks include Camila Russo’s The Infinite Machine, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex and Yuval Levin’s A Time to Build. (46:30-1:04:43)
Show Notes
Madness in Melbourne; Jeffrey A. Tucker
https://www.aier.org/article/madness-in-melbourne/
If New Zealand’s the coronavirus role model then we’re in strife; Adam Creighton
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/politics/if-new-zealands-the-coronavirus-role-model-then-were-in-strife/news-story/0dd4f1b0fbd5b1fcb9e969f5bc626da9
Coronavirus: Victoria stopped using the COVID app before virus spike; Olivia Caisley
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/victoria-stopped-app-use-before-spike/news-story/31a3928d308b9d96dae199b2922ab92d
The Coronavirus Is Never Going Away; The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/08/coronavirus-will-never-go-away/614860/?fbclid=IwAR027V4IY-Eysv5rl8kjLd1HTX_agvA9DOhQJyZurk5_PSHA3KHXztzP0nU
Trump Wants U.S. Government To Get ‘A Lot Of Money’ For Allowing Microsoft-TikTok Deal; Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2020/08/03/trump-wants-us-government-to-get-a-lot-of-money-for-allowing-microsoft-tiktok-deal/
Culture Picks
A Time to Build; Yuval Levin
https://www.amazon.com.au/Time-Build-Community-Recommitting-Institutions/dp/1541699270
The Infinite Machine; Camila Russo
https://www.amazon.com.au/Infinite-Machine-Crypto-hackers-Building-Internet-ebook/dp/B07X8HS2WC
On the Basis of Sex; Mimi Leder
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4669788/