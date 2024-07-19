John Story Spectator TV – Discussing Misinformation And Internet Censorship Research

In this interview, John Storey appeared on Spectator Australia TV with Rebecca Weiss to discuss the IPA’s research on digital censorship and misinformation.

All media appearances posted onto the IPA website are directly related to the promotion and dissemination of IPA research.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Alexandra Marshall:

Further to Senator Boebert’s comments, we’ve got Rebecca Weiss coming to us live from Europe to talk about the insane repercussions of DEI hiring. Things are reaching fever pitch for the Secret Service with calls for their head to be sacked immediately and the entire agent force overhauled. But first, we’ve got John Storey, the Director of Law and Policy joining us from the Institute of Public Affairs.

John, welcome to Spectator TV.

John Storey:

Hi, Alexandra. Thanks for having me again.

Alexandra Marshall:

Look, I’m shocked, utterly shocked that the e-Safety Commissioner hasn’t sent out a removal notice for the Trump video. What do you think, John? Would Julie Inman Grant have much luck getting the Americans to take down the video of Donald Trump’s almost assassination?

John Storey:

I think she’d have even less luck than she had in Australia trying to get down the footage of the Wakeley stabbing. It really is quite extraordinary. I mean, superficially, these two events are very similar. I mean, they both attempted assassinations caught live on film, unsuccessful, not particularly graphic, but still somewhat disturbing. And in one case, she launched this global attempt, she being Julie Inman Grant, launched this global attempt to censor it from the internet, and yet obviously zero attempt to do anything about this other case. It just goes to show how arbitrary these decisions to take down certain information would be. The similarity would be closer if it was actually someone in the United States saying, “Can everyone in the world please not show this footage?” Of course, we would laugh at that, and that’s what happened the other way around. Australia became a bit of a laughing stock trying to censor the entire internet because of footage that was already publicly seen millions of times.

Alexandra Marshall:

And for the record, the European Commission is currently trying to do exactly that, and Elon Musk has had a very public stash with the European Commission about the supposed fines that they want to place on Twitter if they refuse to engage in this self-censorship, misinformation thing that’s going on right there. And the Commissar over there had a bit of a New Zealand moment where he declared himself basically the law of the internet. And so we’re going to wait and see how that plays out.

But your piece in the magazine this week, Taking Potshots At Trump, opens the conversation about the rhetoric that led the US to a near assassination attempt. You make the point that it’s not social media spreading misinformation and disinformation about what happened at the Pennsylvania rally. Who are the agents of misinformation and disinformation, John?

John Storey:

I mean, it’s very clear in this case that it’s the mainstream media who are the most unreliable sources of accurate information. It was absolutely extraordinary. Like many people around the world, I was watching the events as the news unfolded. And I got my information from social media, from Twitter, from X. and I very quickly understood that there’d been an assassination attempt, that there was a shooter, that Donald Trump had been injured, there was blood, but he was okay, he’s raised his fist in the air defiantly, that the shooter was dead. All of that, I was aware of. But if you were to follow the mainstream media, you got headlines like this, and I’ll just read them so I don’t misquote. CNN, Secret Service rushes Trump off-stage after he falls at Rally. The Washington Post, Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pennsylvania. Rally USA Today led with Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles former president.

Anthony Albanese came out after these events and said, “You should get your information from credible news sources, beware of misinformation.” Well, if you took his advice, you would think that Donald Trump got startled from a loud noise and fell over. Actually, to get an unbiased… Social media is not perfect and you can be led down rabbit holes and whatever, but you get pretty accurate, pretty unbiased, and pretty current understanding of what’s actually happening, not filtered through mainstream media.

Alexandra Marshall:

Well, the mainstream media… And by the way, the BBC and America’s ABC were just as bad with their headlines. They make it appear like someone clapped too loudly and Trump tripped over his shoe lace. That’s effectively what they were saying in the headlines there. But the difference is there’s misinformation, disinformation, and speculation on every platform that carries news, but the difference with social media is the truth is actually on social media defined. So if you look hard enough, you can find it.

It’s also interesting because social media is the cloud knowledge situation where you’ve got all these voices recording things live, talking about it, and bad ideas and wrong ideas are quickly repressed and gotten rid of while the truth seems to rise pretty quickly to the top. So if you sit around for a few minutes, you can tell what’s really going on fairly quickly.

But Anthony Albanese, you touched on this there for a second. He has made it very clear that he wants to make this whole conversation about censorship. And he said, and I quote, “Social media platforms can be instantaneous distributors of rumours, innuendo, and weaponized mistruth.” Now, I thought he was talking about the Australian parliament there, but he’s actually talking about social media. What is misinformation anyway? Is it speculation? Is it disagreement about facts? Is it the publishing of uncomfortable questions? Is it being cautious about stating things they’re known? Is it honest mistakes? Is it lying? And what is Albanese’s weaponized mistruth? Is that what we call the secret servant’s comments about the sloped roof?

John Storey:

Well, there’s a technical answer and then there’s practical answer. The technical answer is that misinformation, as defined by Anthony Albanese’s proposed misinformation bill, is untrue, false, or misleading information that could cause serious harm. And the definition of harm is so broad that it covers everything from being insulted to harm to the economy, harm to the environment, harm to threats to democracy sort of thing.

Alexandra Marshall:

So basically any politicians’ ad campaign for their election, right? That’s what he’s defining misinformation as?

John Storey:

Absolutely. It’s so broad that almost anything that anyone disagrees with could be labelled misinformation, and that’s the practical meaning of misinformation. Misinformation falls into one of a few words, which mean anything I don’t like. So anything I don’t like is misinformation. Everything I like is not misinformation.

A great example of that, returning to the Wakeley stabbing video, Anthony Albanese used that as an example of misinformation. Now, I get that he didn’t want people to see it, but what was misinformation about it? It was 100% factually true, accurate depiction of real events. It wasn’t misinformation at all. I get that he didn’t want people to see it, but it wasn’t misinformation.

It’s similar to how the word democracy has been abused, particularly on the political left. It has become a word that means anything I like is democratic. Anything I don’t like is a threat to democracy. So Donald Trump being elected as president, that’s a threat to democracy. The United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion to a matter for state congresses to determine, that’s a threat to democracy. But the stuff they like like censoring the internet, no, no, that’s to protect democracy. So it’s one of those words that is purely in the eye of the beholder.

Alexandra Marshall:

I have a threat to democracy that perhaps Anthony Albanese might want to address, and that’s people climbing on the roof of Parliament House and unfurling nasty banners in front of the cameras for the whole world to see. That’s a threat to democracy. Cutting off our Captain Cook statues at the feet is a threat to democracy. Writing the colonies must fall across various things, that’s a threat to democracy as well. And yet for some reason, Albanese is not particularly concerned about any of that.

But look, something more fun. Look, we’ve seen this fashion trend appear at the RNC. They’re all wearing little white ear patches in sympathy with Trump. I mean, the harder authorities try to crack down on speech, the more powerful images become. And on that note, Elon Musk has contributed a huge amount of money. I think it’s $45 million a month to the Trump campaign. Do you think we’ll see added protections to free speech and social media if a Trump victory takes place and that images like this are going to be very powerful going forward?

John Storey:

Look, I absolutely think that freedom of speech will be back on the agenda. Donald Trump’s chosen vice presidential candidate, Vance, he is a tech guy. He understands how this works. He’s worked in finance in the tech industry. He understands how this works. The reason I think free speech will return to the internet is that the United States is a bit different to Australia. Australia, because we don’t have a First Amendment, we’ve actually got existing or proposed bureaucracies that’s job is to censor the internet, e-Safety Commission, this proposed new misinformation law. In the United States, they can’t get away with that. So they use the bureaucracy to do this. And this is what the whole Twitter files is about in this recent Supreme Court case is if government agents, the FBI, Homeland Security, call up a social media company and say, “Hey, we don’t like what’s being said. Can you censor that?” Is that a breach of the First Amendment? Still a bit of an open-ended question.

So the key to restoring freedom of speech in the United States is to, I know it’s a cliche, but to drain the swamp, to get control of the bureaucracy because most of these back channels, who even controls these people? Who are these people at the FBI and Homeland Security telling Twitter to take down information? So that’s a big problem in the United States, and I’m sure it’s an issue here in Australia as well, that the bureaucracy has become politicised and they use their powers. Because it’s a hell of a lot different getting a phone call from a government agent than it is from you and me. They can ignore us. They can take our advice or not take it. But if a government calls, you’re probably going to do what they say because you don’t want to get in trouble. And that’s how free speech in the United States needs to be restored, de-politicise the bureaucracy, drain the swamp as Trump would say.

Alexandra Marshall:

I also have a couple of… I reckon that Trump is going to, one, protect social media companies from foreign fines that people like Ari Commissioner and the European Commission cannot actually enact or chase down fines from these companies, which would take a lot of power away from all these places. Also, I have a feeling that he’ll threaten to sanction countries that try to stop free speech online. And the Australian government would definitely listen to that. I know the European Commission would have some difficulty enforcing censorship laws if the answer is, “We won’t come and save you from Russia.” That’s a big stick that Trump can wield there to protect freedom of speech. So let’s hope we see something stronger like that going down.

Look, a final question here. America has had violence in its politics before. France and Europe certainly have gone down the political violence road before. We know that all too well. Even the UK has had plenty of pot shots taken at its prime ministers in the past. But Aussie culture has been pretty relaxed. I mean, our prime ministers go for jogs around the walking area. They don’t have to have security guards when they go out for dinner. It’s pretty chill. Is there a danger that the whole PM down the pub culture is about to end in Australia if this continues?

John Storey:

That is a great question, Alexandra. It’s certainly a concern. I mean, we’ve seen in recent months, particularly related to the war in the Middle East, an escalation of… Which I think goes way beyond mere legitimate protest. I’m a free speech guy. I’m happy to support people’s right to protest even if I disagree with them. But these encampments at university campuses, scaling the Parliament House, blocking roads, confronting people out front of synagogues and this sort of thing, it just goes way past what Australians would normally expect. Is this a sign of a dark path? I don’t know.

I mean, just to return to your point, just how this political violence, we’ve been in such a sliding door moment. I know I’m not the first to say this, but based on the footage, Donald Trump was an inch away from this being something very, very serious. As it is, he’s probably going to come out of it with a boost to his polls. He seems unbeatable. Not that any election is certain. He seems unbeatable. And as you said, the flow on effect of a potential Trump presidency is if he wields the weight of America to impose free speech globally, I mean, how fantastic would that be? Or we could be talking something very, very different, very dark right now, and that’s why political violence, it just tears a community and a country and a political system apart. It takes the decision-making out of the hands of people and gives it to those with power, the power of violence and power to impose violence.

So I would implore both sides of politics to be mindful of their language. Let’s face it though. We know it’s the left that both demonise their opponents, far-right, fascist, Hitler and all those sorts of terms are bandied around far too easily. And we also know that it’s the political left that are doing the writing, that are doing these sorts of things. But having said that, both sides of the aisle need to have a think about what sort of country we want. Is it one like the United States where small armies are needed to protect former presidents? Or is it one where you may not like the bloke, but if he pops into the pub, you have a beer with your prime Minister?

Alexandra Marshall:

And I might be in the minority here, but I’m a free speech absolutist. But what’s being offered, forgot here and confused, is that attacking an office is an action. Defacing buildings and public monuments is an action. It’s not speech. Climbing up into a building and unfurling banners, that’s an action. So we are allowing media and activists to confuse actions with speech. And so conservatives are being fined and jailed for speech and left-wing activists are being led off for actions. And that’s a very big difference.

But you’re right. I think we joke a lot about the red pill, blue pill moment, the matrix moment. And that is actually what we are experiencing right now. Trump will either be president or he will not. And depending on which way that falls, the world will be changed forever. But look, that’s all we’ve got time for today. Thank you so much for joining us here on Spectator TV.

John Storey:

Thanks, Alexandra.

Alexandra Marshall:

And stick around. We’ve got Rebecca Weisser coming up right after this break.

This transcript with John Storey talking on Spectator Australia TV with Rebecca Weiss from 19 July 2024 has been edited for clarity.