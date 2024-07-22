John Storey Discussing IPA Misinformation And Internet Censorship Research On TNT

In this interview, John Storey appeared on TNT with Dean Mackin to discuss the IPA’s research on digital censorship and misinformation.

All media appearances posted onto the IPA website are directly related to the promotion and dissemination of IPA research.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Dean Mackin:

So we’re going to talk to eSafety expert, John Storey. He’s from the Institute of Public Affairs, and I’m very much looking forward to having a chat with him right now. John, thank you for joining us.

John Storey:

Hi, Dean. Thanks for having me.

Dean Mackin:

How concerned should we be? This eSafety commissioner, we’re told that we should sit back and feel safe. I’d like to think as somebody that grew up in the most multicultural part of Sydney and not being aware of racism on any level, having friends of all different nationalities, we are getting told it’s on the rise, but the information that you’ve given me would suggest otherwise. And here’s our eSafety commissioner, again, exceeding her purview somewhat globally, just with a bunch of what I would consider to be disinformation.

John Storey:

Yeah. If anything, the behaviour of our eSafety commissioner in a lead up to the Voice referendum, exacerbated community tensions. She held a quite prominent press conference a month or so out from the referendum saying that they’re seeing an intensification of online hate directed against indigenous people and that they’re concerned, highly concerning that this is going to be harmful to indigenous people. And the IPA thought after the event, well, let’s just check to see if that eventuated and nothing could be further from the truth. During the entire Voice referendum campaign, there were two complaints made by indigenous people about the Voice too, and there wasn’t a single take down order issued to do with anything to do with any indigenous complaints. So a take down order is like what you alluded to in your intro, similar to what they ordered Elon Musk to do with the footage of that stabbing attack. There was none of that during the campaign.

In the three months leading up to the referendum, there were 30 complaints made in total by people who identified as indigenous to the eSafety Office for cyber abuse, 30. Now, just to put that in context, there were 7,000 total complaints made. So complaints by indigenous people made up 0.4% of the workload of eSafety Commission. The vast majority of complaints her office receives is to do with children and sexual exploitation issues. But if you read her public statements, you would not think that. You wouldn’t think that the main issue that Australians are concerned about when it comes to her portfolio of online safety is child and sexual abuse related matters. You would think it’s all to do with racism and misgendering and all this sort of thing.

And of those 30 complaints, I should note, they’re not all of them were do with racism at all. When you look at the breakdown of the types of complaints, we obviously don’t know what the complaints were specifically about. That’s private. All this information was obtained via freedom of information requests. When you actually look at it, it’s things like cyber stalking and sexed messaging and that sort of thing , which’ve got nothing to do with the Voice, nothing to do with racism. That’s just the sort of abuse that some people unfortunately sometimes suffer online. So in the lead up to the referendum to say, “Oh, there’s an escalation of racist abuse against indigenous people,” that’s completely false. 30 complaints in a country of 26 million where nearly a million identify as indigenous in the middle of a political campaign of which race was essential component, that paints a picture of Australia as unbelievably tolerant and accepting and unified. Whereas our elites, like Julie Inman Grant are saying that, “No, no, we’re all horrible racists.”

Dean Mackin:

Yeah, absolutely. Spot on. 984,000 people, according to the Bureau of Statistics, going back to June, 2021 and of the 7,030 mate. You just shake your head and then you tell us that those complaints are private. We can’t go and read those, even if they redacted certain information. So we didn’t know who was involved. I think then we could have an even better judgement . I would suggest a lot of those may have been people who simply didn’t like some information that was legitimately possibly being spread about the No campaign. And again, you’re having this platform to voice your disapproval of anything under the guise of, well, I feel a bit upset and I feel violated. It’s frightening. But the fact that those complaints can remain completely private without us seeing in some way, shape or form even that being redacted, what they are further detracts from the credibility of this particular thing.

John Storey:

Yeah, yeah, absolutely. It seems to be a huge example of mission creep. As I said, there are issues to do with online safety, particularly when it comes to children. I think even conservatives on the right acknowledged that the internet, it’s got some problems. But what we’re finding is that the scope of online harm isn’t simply things like graphic sexual material or the sharing of images of people without their consent and those sorts of things that can be really personally harmful. It’s political commentary, it’s opinions. It’s hurting my feelings because someone misgenders me. A huge component of her take down orders relates to gender theory issues. The most prominent being Billboard Chris, who was ordered to take down content because he refused to use the preferred pronouns of an advisor to the U.N. I mean, this is not about community safety. This is about silencing certain perspectives online.

Dean Mackin:

I’m really getting annoyed with a lot of this gender stuff and the fact that somebody would demand that we address them a certain way. Well, that’s terrific. If they want to demand that of those who know and who care and who are on board with that, that’s fine. But don’t expect me or you to play into somebody else’s reality where it maybe differ from that which we advocate. Mate, here we are. We find ourselves in a population of, I think what have we got here, 27 million or so in Australia, 8.1 billion globally. And yet here we are, this tiny country, 0.33% of the global population. We’ve got a eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, who somehow likes to exceed her purview. Who thinks she can tell global individuals such as Elon Musk who runs X, what is appropriate for an audience globally. Australia, very different from a lot of other countries. Who does she think she is and what would make her for one second thinks she’s got the right to tell the rest of the world what they can and can’t see?

John Storey:

There are two possible reasons for why she pursued her litigation against Elon Musk on a global basis, and they’re both pretty sinister. One is that she’s just got an enormous ego and feels entitled to be able to silence the global internet. And she actually thought that this was something legitimately that she could do here from Australia.

The other reason is just as sinister. Her powers under the eSafety Act are pretty broad, but like all regulators, never brought enough for them. And the problem you’ve got about an internet regulator from a place like Australia is that all the big players are overseas, mostly in the United States or TikTok in China, or whatever. So the ability of Australia to influence these companies or to censor them is limited because they can just ignore us as Elon Musk did in that case. He just said, “Well, I’m not going to censor the internet. What are you going to about it?”

There is a review of eSafety at the moment, the Online Safety Act, and one of the provisions in that review is should her powers be broadened? In particular to deal with this issue where you issue a takedown notice and it’s just ignored, should the eSafety Commissioner have what’s known as business disruption powers? So that would mean that the eSafety Commissioner could do a lot more than issue just takedown orders.

She would have the power to, for example, ban advertisers from using X in Australia or other disruptions, potentially even like banning banking facilities or other things like that. Effectively, it would be like state sanctioned cancel culture. That is being debated in a parliament at the moment as to whether her powers should be expanded beyond that. And I think that from her perspective, this failed attempt at censorship, she can say to parliament, “Look, it was unsuccessful. I need more powers. I need the ability to attack these social media companies in a way that they can’t ignore.” I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this futile legislation was launched just when this review was ongoing.

Dean Mackin:

I think she learned a lot from Elon Musk, but again, rather than she’s just going to double down. As you said, seek more powers and try and go ahead. Elon Musk did everything he could. First of all, I remember seeing that footage of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel on almost every platform you can imagine. It had already been seen within minutes of it happening. It was done. People had shared it. It was out. The genie was out of the bottle. What she did was a token gesture. It was too late. Everyone had seen it. The other thing is, well, Elon Musk, a lot of people don’t realise, had done his best to do as per her request, he had Geo IP blocked, which means anyone, for those of you listening, don’t know, your IP address, they know where you are. And if you were in Australia and weren’t using a VPN, you weren’t going to be able to see that. He’d done his thing as far as Australia was concerned. And still, she pushed to have it blocked outside of Australia despite the fact that anybody in Australia couldn’t see it unless they had a reasonable degree of IT knowledge.

John Storey:

Well, it is worse than that. And there’s this thing called the Streisand effect based on Barbara Streisand that tried to have some photographs of her mansion banned. And of course, it drew unprecedented attention to it. The same thing happened here. Australia’s a small country. This was circulated on internet, including internationally. A few people might’ve seen it and thought, “Oh, what’s happening in Australia?” Moved on to the next issue. But because of this unprecedented attempt to censor the internet and Elon Musk refusal, it drew enormous international attention to the footage of the attack. It actually has the opposite effect to what was intended, which was to try to diminish the ability to see this. It had the opposite effect. It drew millions of millions of viewers to something that they probably wouldn’t have otherwise cared too much about because they go, “We want to know what the fuss is about.”

The other concerning thing is that, and I think the events of the last week of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump highlights that it’s actually quite dangerous, I believe, to be censoring footage of this sort of content. I think the public needs to be able to see it for ourselves. For example, the mainstream media reporting of the attempt on Donald Trump had some absurd distortions of what had happened. CNN led with their headline that, I’ve got it here, “Secret Service Rushes Trump Offstage After He Falls at Rally.” Another one, “Trump Removed from Stage by Secret Service After Loud Noises Startles Former President.” So, let’s imagine for a second that the footage of the president being assassinated was censored from the internet and you just relied on the mainstream media. You might’ve thought, “Oh, did he just fall over? Did something happen?” So imagine that. Apply that to the stabbing attack on a Bishop Emanuel in Sydney a few months ago.

If it was just the mainstream media, think of the ABC, they would’ve reported it something like this. It would’ve been disruption in church caught on film or something like that, and people would’ve gone, “Oh, okay, disruption in church, whatever.” They wouldn’t have thought twice of it, and that’s the danger. The irony is that the attempt to censor the internet is in order to prevent the spread of misinformation, but it’s actually the ability to see these things for ourselves that allows for more unbiased, accurate interpretation of what happens. Yes, there are conspiracy theories and whatever on the internet, but I actually think the ability to see it for yourself is far more important in a democracy than it is being censored and just hearing the mainstream media.

Dean Mackin:

And John, I couldn’t agree more. We’ve only got about 10 seconds. Just enough time for me to thank you so much. Of course, you are the eSafety expert from the Institute of Public Affairs, and I would advise everybody to go on and support what it is that you do, John Storey. Thank you.

John Storey:

Thanks Dean.

This transcript with John Storey talking on TNT with Dean Mackin from 19 July 2024 has been edited for clarity.