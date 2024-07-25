Get tougher on crime by getting smarter on crime

In this article, Research Fellow Mia Schlicht contextualises and disseminates the IPA’s research on criminal justice reform.

Across Australia, each state and territory face unique challenges when it comes to rising levels of violent crime.

However, the law and order challenge in Victoria is bleaker than most as the state government attempts to fight battles on numerous fronts. Concerns around youth justice, bail laws and law enforcement threaten to overwhelm it.

With far too many innocent deaths reported across the media, it is clear that the Victorian criminal justice system is broken.

For starters, youth crime is out of control. Emergency youth crime talks convened last week by Premier Jacinta Allan failed to produce any concrete proposals to get the state’s youngest offenders under control.

To date the only response from the state government has been to raise the age of criminal responsibility, which in effect sweeps the crimes of 10- and 11-year-olds under the carpet.

Worse still, such reforms will effectively turn Victoria Police into a taxi service, requiring officers to drop young offenders found at a crime scene home under new legislation aimed at reducing the number of youth offenders interacting with the criminal justice system.

However, the crimes committed by these offenders are real, as is the harm inflicted upon victims. Driving offenders home – to the same environments that permitted them to act in such a way in the first place – will do nothing to solve the problem.

Next are Victoria’s shambolic bail laws, which have been chopped and changed according to the prevailing political climate. These laws are now clearly unworkable, with too many tragedies having occurred where offenders have been let out of custody only to reoffend immediately.

While the Victorian government seems incapable of responding to the multifaceted nature of the state’s crime crisis, there needs to be recognition that rather than just responding to crime, Victoria needs criminal justice reform that stops crime before it happens. Band-Aid solutions, aimed at appeasing populist sentiment, do not work.

Research shows that the decision to commit a crime is shallow, and the best deterrent to crime is the fear of getting caught and its immediate consequence. Putting more police on the streets will increase the fear of apprehension and decrease opportunistic crime.

However, there are currently 800 vacancies within Victoria Police and, given the state government’s budgetary position, extra funding is hard to come by to address this crisis.

But there is international precedent of note, namely reforms which have not only lowered costs but improved community safety.

In conservative jurisdictions in the United States, such as Texas and Georgia, avoiding the incarceration of non-violent offenders, who pose little risk to community safety, has paid dividends. These jurisdictions found that while prisons are useful for isolating dangerous and violent criminals, they are expensive to operate and are not always the most effective response to crime.

In Victoria, non-violent offenders make up approximately 40 per cent of the prison population and cost almost $200,000 each to house every year.

Victoria is spending over half a billion dollars each year on locking away criminals who do not necessarily pose a risk to community safety. If these non-violent offenders were removed from prison and punished in other ways, the savings could be used to put more police on the beat to prevent crime, and to ensure there is greater capacity in the remand system. It would allow for violent and dangerous criminals to be incarcerated for longer.

Anyone, including non-violent offenders, who breaks the law must be punished and these punishments should be harsh.

But there are alternatives to incarceration, including a combination of electronic monitoring, home detention, restitution orders, fines and offenderemployment programs.

This debate is occurring at a time when many Victorian businesses cannot find the workers they need.

By getting non-violent offenders into work and earning a wage, this can be used to make restitution to victims, and our worker shortage could also be ameliorated.

In order to get tough on crime, our state leaders need to get smart on crime.

There needs to be systemic reform that deals with offenders logically, to ensure that criminal justice resources are directed to where it matters most – making the community safer by preventing crime.