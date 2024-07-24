Stephen Wilson Discussing IPA Research On System Cost Energy Research 2GB Afternoons – 24 July 2024

In this interview, Stephen Wilson appeared on 2GB Afternoons with Michael McLaren to discuss the IPA’s research on Nuclear Energy.

All media appearances posted onto the IPA website are directly related to the promotion and dissemination of IPA research.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Michael McLaren:

Now, as you know, I’ve had plenty to say, not just today, but over the years, really, on this energy situation. It’s one of the big ideological and engineering challenges that this nation has to come to grips with. And the fact is, we know the cost of keeping warm, putting food on the table, all it’s going up. It’s going up and up even with the promised $300 subsidy from the federal government. And everybody is still asking the same question. And that is this, “Where is that $275 reduction on my power bill based off 2022 levels that the then opposition, now government’s, modelling suggested was going to come to fruition?”

Well, it’s miles away. We’re never, ever going to see it. And the fact is, instead of a reduction, prices have gone through the roof. The data doesn’t lie. Wholesale electricity prices have continued to rise over the past three months. The cost of producing power, averaging $133 per megawatt hour in New South Wales, is even higher. $173 per megawatt hour. I think it’s the highest in the country. 23% higher than the same time last year.

And not only that, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator, the AEMO, there’s been a serious decline in the amount of power generated through renewable sources. So you put all of that together and as I said earlier, you end up with Chris Bowen’s spokesperson speaking to the Financial Review. Beautiful quote, this, they said, “The data showed renewables provided cheaper power,” quote, “and when we are forced to rely on coal generation, it drives prices up.” Well, that is got to be one of the greatest misleading statements of all time. The fact of the matter is if we weren’t quote, unquote, forced, dare I add a different verb, able to rely on coal generation to plug the gap from dwindling wind and solar capacity and generation, prices today would look like a bargain because they would’ve gone through the roof.

There just simply would not have been enough power available. As I said, electricity would’ve become like Point Piper real estate, available to the rich or those that have a generator. That’s just the truth of the matter. We’re in a mess and we’re doubling down, I don’t think, with an exit plan here. Stephen Wilson, as you know, we often speak to him, Energy Management Expert at the University of Queensland, he’s on the line. Stephen, good to talk again. Thank you for your time.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, my pleasure.

Michael McLaren:

Oh, it’s just misleading nonsense, isn’t it, from Chris Bowen’s spokesman to say, “Oh, well look, the prices have gone up and that’s because renewable output’s gone down. Therefore, coal is the culprit.” As I said, you get rid of coal, which is the firming, the backup, the prices would look like a bargain.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, it’s misleading because it doesn’t focus on what we need, which is we need reliable power 24/7. And there was an old saying, I remember as a child, I think from my parents from the old money days, penny wise, pound foolish. So if you’re focusing on wind and solar because there’s no fuel cost and ignoring the fact that you’re spending vastly more on the system to keep the system working, then you’re missing a point. And that’s the problem. So yeah, we’ve seen a cool, calm quarter. The second quarter up to June was cooler and calmer than average. And even though they’d been adding more wind turbines and more solar panels, the output from the wind was lower even though there was more installed capacity. And that’s the problem.

Michael McLaren:

Well, this is it. You can have a billion wind turbines, but if the wind isn’t blowing or it’s blowing too hard, it’s producing nothing.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, that’s right. That’s right. So weather dependency is the issue. And there’s a fundamental engineering principle being violated here, which is don’t create a single point of failure. And in plain English, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. It’s highly risky.

Michael McLaren:

Well, it is. The government would say, “Well look, we’re not entirely putting every egg in one basket. We might be putting four out of five, but the other egg occasionally, every fifth egg’s going into gas as affirming.” But again, we’re going to need more gas, not less. And at the same time, we’re not being able to explore known reserves. We’re not being able to extract more gas. We’re exporting stacks of it. We’re in this rather strange situation where we’re a leading exporter, but we’ve got a deficiency at home.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, that’s right. Well, and the other thing to remember from the AEMO report that you might’ve noticed is that hydro was down. So it was cool and calm and drier than average. And so the fallback on hydro wasn’t there. And as you say, there’s a kind of belated admission coming through now that gas is the last resort, and gas has been badly demonised for a number of years now. As you say, there’s been blocking of new development, exploration and new investment in gas production. We are still exporting significant volumes offshore, but we’re starting to hear noises from certain quarters that we should cut off our exports to our regional friends and neighbours, which would be just turning a bad policy into a worse one. So yeah, I agree with you, we are in a really bad situation,

Michael McLaren:

But we were led to believe, Stephen, it’s all going to be okay because the government’s got some modelling. And the AEMO, they got modelling. The modelling says it’s going to be okay. Well, they had modelling leading into the last election that said by now our power bill will be down 275 bucks from 2022 levels. That hasn’t happened.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, you’ve got to be careful with models. No model is representing reality completely. And so you’ve got to be very careful how you use these things and how you interpret them. It’s very easy for people to misuse a model or abuse a model, or get some fancy calculation to spit out an answer that’s attractive. And I suspect that maybe some of that is what’s been going on. But yeah, these things have to be interpreted with caution and experience and judgement .

Michael McLaren:

Can I ask you this, Stephen, you’re the engineer and the energy expert, I’m the radio announcer. Is it true that generally speaking, a renewable centric grid with batteries and pumped hydro or hydro, let’s say we’re looking at say 2040, 2050 here, so we’ve built a lot of this stuff, that will suffice for 90, maybe 95% of the time? But for these periods where the wind doesn’t blow for longer than we would like, or there’s a lot of cloud over a lot of the eastern seaboard for prolonged periods or that combines again with, as we’ve seen in Tasmania, low rainfall, therefore the hydro capability is reduced, for that five or so percent, and that’s a period of weeks in the scheme of things, we could be in all sorts of trouble and that would have enormous economic ramifications if we keep going down this path.

Stephen Wilson:

Well, you’re more optimistic than I am. People who, a few years ago, were saying we can go 100%, most of them have backed off to 95 or 90%, but I still am of the view that that’s way too optimistic. I don’t think that a system like that is going to be reliable even 95% of the time for a whole lot of reasons that are not immediately obvious in a model. All these models are simplifications and you’ve got to keep that in mind. So things that look like they might work in a model still don’t necessarily work in the real world. And so I think saying that will be all right 95% of the time is still too optimistic.

But just to be clear about reliability, so the system that we’ve got, the way it’s designed and engineered, it’s designed and engineered to be providing reliability of 99.998%. And as you start to come away from that, you start to have interruptions and any kind of industry or business that relies on continuous reliable power is going to be in trouble. So all the process industries, mining and mineral processing, anywhere where there’s a critical load, where you’ve got people underground or indeed people who live in high-rise buildings, relying on lifts, hospitals, these kind of people do have a certain amount of diesel backup generation.

So in that kind of world, you will find people running diesel backup generators more and more often. And in my younger days, I did some consulting in a developing country in Southeast Asia. And there in those days, in the 1990s, the main power system, this was in the capital city, the national capital, was so unreliable that a lot of businesses just ran diesel as their main source and used the grid for backup, sort of inside out, back to front. But not every business can do that. And so for a modern, sophisticated, industrialised country like Australia and now here we are in the 2020s, it’s much more reliable on digital technology and the internet and servers and telecommunications than we were in the 1990s.

Michael McLaren:

Yeah. Electric cars, all of that.

Stephen Wilson:

The whole thing, this is critical. It is part of our civilizational support system.

Michael McLaren:

It’s a worry. It’s a worry. Look, we’ll keep talking because the worry is not going to go away just because tomorrow becomes Thursday. Thank you once again for your time and your insight. You explained it so clearly, Stephen. I do appreciate it.

Stephen Wilson:

Yeah, look, and if any of your listeners are interested, there’s a paper that’s just been published that I wrote called The Ruinous Cost of Free Energy. It’s published by the IPA, you can find it on their website. So that talks about some of this in more detail for people that are interested.

Michael McLaren:

The Ruinous Cost of Free Energy. I’ll be reading it soon as I come off air. Thank you, Stephen. Wonderful to talk again.

Stephen Wilson:

My pleasure.

Michael McLaren:

Stephen Wilson, Energy Management Expert at the University…

This transcript with Stephen Wilson talking on 2GB Afternoons from 24 July 2024 has been edited for clarity.