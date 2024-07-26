Morgan Begg Discussing IPA Nature Positive Research On TNT Live

In this interview, Morgan Begg appeared on TNT Live to discuss the IPA’s research on the Nature Positive Plan.

All media appearances posted onto the IPA website are directly related to the promotion and dissemination of IPA research.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Dean Mackin:

My next guest, Morgan Begg, is the director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs, and comments on issues pertaining to the federal government’s Nature Positive agenda and what it means for the Australian economy, its agriculture, its resource sectors. Morgan also tracks our government policies, developed in activus. International NGOs often determine the laws of Australia and what it means for our democracy. The Institute of Public Affairs website is ipa.org.au and we do welcome to the programme, Morgan Begg. Hey Morgan, how are you going?

Morgan Begg:

Oh, great. Thanks for having me.

Dean Mackin:

Mate, thanks for joining us. Tell people what it is when it comes to a government or the government’s Nature Positive agenda. Explain what that means for all of us.

Morgan Begg:

Well, the Nature Positive Plan is frankly, a destructive and anti-democratic plan to ramp up environmental regulations and lock up Australian land. So right now, federal parliament is debating one phase of the Nature Positive Plan, and this involves, for the most part, the establishment of a great, big, new regulatory agency, Environment Protection Australia, and what this will do, it will be given a responsibility to oversee and enforce approvals and conditions on projects under the federal environmental laws. So this will be taking powers that are right now exercised by the elected environment minister, and these powers will begin to be transferred to an unelected and very powerful new CEO of this new government body. So this is a seismic shift in the levels and the standards of democratic accountability, of decision-making under the environmental regulatory framework.

Next, we’re going to get… So this is just one phase of Nature Positive. It continues as we understand the next phase, probably next year will be the setting and the creation of a 30 by 30 target. So what this involves is government will be setting a target to lock up 30% of Australia’s land and 30% of Australia’s seas under nature reservation schemes by 2030. So obviously, the kinds of sectors that rely on the land will be most affected. These are regional Australia, our minerals and resources sector. Our agriculture sector will be put through the ringer under these kinds of reforms, but what’s really interesting is throughout this whole process, how it’s been marked by a total absence of Democratic standards.

While we know that it was only six months after the 2022 election, which this was not an election agenda, this was not debated during the campaign, but only six months after the election, the Federal Environment Department released the Nature Positive Plan, essentially committing the country to a rapid and radical transformation of environmental laws.

And throughout the process, it’s been marked by secrecy. There’s been no transparency. The Institute of Public Affairs has attempted to obtain information from the department under freedom of information laws, and to no avail. We get knocked back every single time. The most extraordinary occasion being we requested documents held by the department about the Nature Positive Plan and about the legislation that was going to be put forward, and they said they could not fulfil the request because it was impractical. They had 221,000 documents relating to Nature Positive held by the department, and for that reason, it was not possible for them to fulfil our request. And the question is how could the government have so much material on hand about a plan that no one knows about?

Dean Mackin:

Yeah, it’s crazy. It all started off decades ago. It started off all nice, warm, you wanted to give it a hug. Al Gore, An Inconvenient Truth, and now we’re at this point. The genie is well and truly out of the bottle. Where we used to talk about millions, we now talk about billions, and when you say that we have unelected people at the helm of all of these things, I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, exactly right. These are people who have their own specific worldview and they want to act according to their standards of what environment protection looks like, and very often, that’s not good for the rest of us. But you mentioned that this has been in the works for years. That’s exactly right. So what’s really interesting to note is, and we’re releasing this in research today, is that Nature Positive itself, when the government announced this in 2022, this was not devised and developed by Australian policymakers, tailored for Australia’s unique biodiversity and conservation needs. This was actually a product of international activism, political activism. And this goes back to 2008 when at a conference in Stockholm actually, which was featured in a prominent role, one Paul Ehrlich, who your viewers might recall was the author of The Population Bomb, who predicted that by the 1970s and 1980s, there’d be mass starvation through overpopulation and who’s been wrong throughout the decades on almost every prediction he’s ever made.

But essentially, at that conference, they started to chart out this idea of safe spaces for humanity, and this has morphed into this idea of locking up a certain arbitrary percentage of the Earth’s surface for biodiversity and protection reasons, and this has culminated now in what’s called the Global Nature Positive Initiative. And again, no one in the community knows about any of this, but this is the sort of thing, this is the international activism that is guiding the domestic policymaking efforts of the Australian government.

Dean Mackin:

Yeah, I don’t think too many people would’ve been surprised when you said there was a global push for this, an international push. When it comes to climate science, it always seems to be paid, in fact, very well paid experts, and I do use that term very loosely. We have a bunch of predictions based on very limited data or very specific data, not over a large period of time, to get the results or to be able to present the results that suit them. I think most Australians are sick of it. I think most Australians wake up to it, but what really annoys me is the fact that we’re over 1 trillion dollars in debt. We have no money to spend on this nonsense, and the fact that we represent less than one third of 1% of the world population, we’re well and truly punching above our weight in our efforts to resolve a problem that, A, doesn’t exist, and of course, all of this money is going to be money that our kids will be paying interest on for decades to come.

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, exactly right. You’ve identified that these sorts of things are just something the country cannot afford. We’re so overloaded with debt and it’s getting higher and higher every year. And it’s our minerals sector, the resources sector, agriculture, these are the most generous sectors when it comes to paying tax. These are some of our biggest contributors, and the attitude of the government is not to let them prosper and actually be productive, but they want to make it harder for them to operate a business. They want to push them out of the business altogether, so it’s completely self-defeating and just ultimately economically disastrous.

Dean Mackin:

Yeah. You have a look at the populations of different countries. You have a look at India, 1.417 billion, China, 1.142 billion. Look at Pakistan, places who are becoming industrious, possibly not Pakistan, but I’m just liking some perspective as to the size of our population and how big a part we are playing in this. Yet those, China and India, who represent a significant percentage of the population on Earth and who produce a hell of a lot more than we are likely to do anytime soon, why are we paying so much and why are they paying so little?

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, it’s such a good question because on a per capita basis, IPA research in the past has found that Australians are probably incurring the greatest cost of all nations in order to meet climate emissions reduction targets. But of course, as you said, China and India, they seem to be exempt from it altogether, but we know that China in particular is an industrial powerhouse that in terms of emissions intensity, if you want to use this as a metric, is really a world leader. But whether it’s some kind of anti-Western bias in the way these rules are created or some other kind of consideration that’s been made, it’s impossible to say, but regardless of the explanation, Australians are the losers.

Dean Mackin:

It seems to be the case over and over. If you would’ve told me that we’d end up the country ending up paying the highest price for electricity, having a school system that was third in the world sliding so far down it’s almost not worth mentioning, and again, just through bad governance time after time, and certainly a government, and you could say two governments, I say one group pretending to be two, a duopoly, who seem to have anybody in mind but the citizens of this country. It does seem to be a global agenda, and if that agenda is spending copious amounts of money to get our children into an unpayable amount of debt, they’re doing pretty darn well if that’s their goal.

Plenty more to talk about, Morgan Begg, on the other side of this break here at TNT. People, don’t go anywhere. Back in a moment.

Newsreader:

We are the pinup boys and poster girls for free speech. We just don’t look as impressive as Vladimir Putin shirtless on a horse. Yeah, 24/7/365, we never stop sifting fact from fiction, misinformation from the truth. From government overreach to the latest on mandates, big tech censorship, to propaganda gone mad, listen to TNT Radio and get the news and views direct from our expert presenters and commentators anywhere you go. Ask Alexa or Google to play TNT Radio, or download the TNT Radio app for free from the App Store or Google Play. Today’s news talk, this is TNT Radio.

Dean Mackin:

And welcome back to the programme. We are with Morgan Begg, director of policy at the Institute of Public Affairs. And as I said before, we talk about billions in much the way we used to talk about millions, and not how many million we had in the bank, but now how many billions we owe and are paying ongoing interest on. And again, you see these numbers and occasionally get numbers that may benefit the economy, and of course, where it is a positive, it tends to get rained down on. A climate trigger is something that would potentially prevent 227.1 billion of investment into the Australian economy. Morgan, if you could tell us about that.

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, so the climate trigger is an interesting one. This is supposedly not a part of the Nature Positive Plan as such, but what we do know is that in order for the government to pass its Nature Positive legislation, they will need the support most likely of the Greens in the Senate, and something that the Greens really want is something called a climate trigger. So what a climate trigger would do is it would add in a requirement into federal environmental laws that any project, a proposed project which would exceed some set level of emissions intensity§ would need to go through the approvals process. So we’re talking about likely cancellation if emissions intensity is too high, or at the very least, considerable delays in getting a project off the ground.

So we’ve done some analysis at the IPA about what the potential costs of this might be, and what we’ve done is because we are able to find through government data the emissions intensity levels of a range of projects that are currently being proposed, and measuring… Well, okay, so going through those. Which ones are likely to pass such an approvals process, which ones are at risk and which ones will just be cancelled altogether? And we’ve identified that there would be $227 billion of investment currently on the table that would be put at risk if a climate trigger was in place.

And this is in a range of different kinds of… Predominantly in regional Australia in the minerals and resources sector, major projects, immense opportunities for job creation and wealth creation, but there’s currently a significant shadow being cast over them.

Dean Mackin:

And you’ve provided a breakdown. I do believe Western Australia would be the state most affected by a climate trigger, potentially losing $117 billion of investment. Western Australia would be over 49% of the cost of a climate trigger, with Queensland $$66.6 billion, and the NT, 18.8, also highly impacted. I love the term climate trigger, especially when it comes from the Greens. It would be very much like the trigger when playing a game of Russian roulette, one might imagine.

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, exactly right. No, it does put that image in your head, and it’s interesting that you mentioned WA. So as he said, they would bear half of the risk of the climate trigger, and it’s interesting that the Labour premier in Western Australia, Premier Cook, only came out yesterday and who shared his significant reservations about this policy, which is quite interesting for a Labour Party premier. But even so, even on that side of politics, in WA, they recognise that this is a real issue. This is a real danger to that state’s prosperity.

Dean Mackin:

Yeah, it’s really worrying whenever you hear about the Greens making policy. You look at the places where the Greens do well, typically in inner city niche areas, the people that meet at the cafe and pick the knits out of each other’s dreadlocks in the morning, and there they are having a significant impact, possibly moving forward, on those who are in mining, those who are in agriculture. People that they would have no clue as to the hardships that they face, and then they are making policies that may sound terrific if you have a look at it from their perspective and how they represent them, but if they have a look at the big picture and how Australia is going to fare moving forward, these people are absolute lunatics and really have no place having a say in it at all, one would wish.

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, it’s a very strange peculiarity of Australia’s Senate system, which is relative to other parties, Greens receive a small amount of the electorate’s votes, and as you mentioned, they’re concentrated in the inner cities, inner suburbs of the capital cities. But because of their balance of power position in the Senate, they can impose their sort of whims on the regions that they don’t represent in regional Australia, which gives them almost no electoral mandate whatsoever. So it does raise all sorts of questions about our parliamentary makeup, how we elect people to the Senate, because it raises questions that it’s really producing the sort of satisfying and democratic outcomes.

Dean Mackin:

Yeah, it’s very interesting when you get people like the preference whisperers, and you’ve seen historically people like Ricky Muir from I think the Motoring Party getting in. And I remember interviewing a couple of people. I think Jacqui Lamby, we could argue, would be one we could have done without but the Senate does tend to find these people from time to time.

But mate, moving forward, and I’ve got to be honest, we do get some good people in, Senator Malcolm Roberts as an example, as a result of the Senate with a minuscule, sometimes minuscule amount of votes, and he keeps the bastards honest, which is always good. Mate, I love what you guys do. You definitely keep the bastards honest at the Institute of Public Affairs. And if you could just tell people, give people your website address so they can get on there and see what it is that you do.

Morgan Begg:

Yeah, thank you. Yeah, check out the IPA at IPA.org au. We publish all our research and all our events information. If you want to join, you can join on the website too, so yeah, check it out.

Dean Mackin:

And some fantastic media releases that are on there, and they’re very well laid out, very easy to read, and they’ll give you a very good heads up on what’s happening and things that matter in Australia that you’re not likely to hear anywhere else. Thank you, Morgan Deg. We appreciate your time immensely.

Morgan Begg:

I appreciate it. Thank you.

This transcript with Morgan Begg talking on TNT Live from 25 July 2024 has been edited for clarity.