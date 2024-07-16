Wangaratta Being Held Back By Red Tape

In this article, Lachlan Clark contextualises and disseminates the findings of the IPA’s research on red tape.

Those who operate a small business in regional Australia know all too well the time and cost it takes to fill out the numerous permits, licences and government reports required simply to get on with the job.

The burden of red tape is real, it’s growing, and it’s costing Australians dearly.

Those in the Ovens Murray region are all too familiar with burdensome regulation.

According to data from the Australian Business Licence and Information Service, in the Rural City of Wangaratta area, a livestock farming business may need to comply with up to 133 separate regulatory compliance categories and, for cropping farmers, this number is 114.

On top of this, new research from the Institute of Public Affairs has revealed that by the end of the 2025 financial year, the total number of red tape bureaucrats employed by the federal government in Canberra will grow to more than 106,000 people.

At a time when Australia’s economic and productivity growth is low, it is unbelievable that the federal government will spend almost $15 billion a year to employ bureaucrats whose job it is to make it even harder to do business across the country.

Worse still, the IPA’s research shows that the growth in the red tape bureaucracy is being driven by a hiring splurge in the Department of Climate Change, Energy the Environment and Water, which has seen a 76 per cent increase in red tape bureaucrats over the past two financial years.

Such growth in environmental bureaucracy disproportionately affects our regional and rural communities.

This is because these communities are home to our critical farming and mining industries, and it is these industries that bear the brunt of rules and regulations created by activists to assuage the demands of the inner-city.

Previous research by the IPA estimated that red tape costs the Australian economy $176 billion each year in terms of foregone economic output.

This cost is more than just financial, as it captures the many social, economic, and humanitarian costs associated with the businesses which were never started, the jobs never created, and the ambitions stifled by bureaucratic interference.

It is hard to escape the conclusion that our resources and agricultural sectors are under attack by the political class in Canberra.