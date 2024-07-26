Saxon Davidson Discussing IPA Migration Research Wake Up Australia 2GB – 26 July 2024

On 26 July, Saxon Davidson joined Mike Jeffreys on 2GB Wake Up Australia to discuss how unplanned record migration levels are creating housing shortages across Australia.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Mike Jeffreys:

This headline caught my eye. Anthony Albanese at risk of a broken promise that could cost him the next election. And Australians, despite what we’ve been told over the years as a result of what’s going on, are $7,848 a year worse off on average. Now to comment further, research fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, Saxon Davidson. Morning Saxon, thanks for coming on the programme.

Saxon Davidson:

Thank you for having me.

Mike Jeffreys:

Now, you think that it’s likely there’s no way that the Albanese government is going to meet the figure that he’s promised. Why do you say that?

Saxon Davidson:

Oh, absolutely not. Simply because he’s already overshot the promise that was in the budget previously for this current financial year that just passed, over by about 70,000, even though there’s still a month of data left to be collected, June, 2024.

Now, migration has always been an important part of our story as a nation and will absolutely continue to do so. But it must be planned for, and there’s just all the proof in the world that currently this migration programme has been unplanned for. It has never been harder to get a house for rent or to own in the country. And this is partly why we’re experiencing the housing shortage we are right now.

Mike Jeffreys:

Yes, indeed. Particularly as far as the rental market is concerned.

Saxon Davidson:

Absolutely. Now, in the 2023 financial year, around a hundred percent of all equivalent new properties that went onto the market in Sydney were taken up by international students alone. And then were also eating up into the existing property market as well. So it’s never been more difficult to get into the rental market and everyday Australians are suffering from it.

Mike Jeffreys:

Now, I just don’t see it changing all that much to be perfectly honest with you, although the opposition have promised to make even bigger cuts. But as near as I can tell, it is one of the big issues with the general Australian public because of the impact it’s having on the cost of living, particularly rental and housing. But you are saying that because of this immigration, the average Aussie is $7,848 a year worse off. Now, that completely flies in the face of all the propaganda we’ve heard over the years about what immigration’s doing for the country in particular and the economy in general.

Saxon Davidson:

Well, this is simply because that aside from population growth, the government simply does not have an economic productivity plan worth its salt. So this is the first time in Australia’s history that we’ve had four declines in GDP per capita quarters, which means that the Australian public has been in a per capita recession for a year now, and it just really lays bare the lack of economic plan from the government. 85% of the economic growth in the last financial year was from population growth. This is in stark contrast when we were under governments that had real economic productivity plans like in the 1990s under Hawke, Keating and Howard, where it was as low as a third of all economic growth was from population growth. There is simply no economic productivity plan from the government that is going to make them change way.

Mike Jeffreys:

For they that don’t know, or don’t want to do anything else, smiling Jim’s up there saying, “Oh, we’ve got a surplus.” But the reality is you say, is that per capita we’re in recession. The fact is so many Australians are so much worse off and this is contributing to the fact that they’re doing worse than ever.

Saxon Davidson:

Yes. The lived experience of Australians in the street is simply not reflective of what the government’s trying to tell us with their expanding economy and quite frankly, unsustainable budget surpluses. There’s no economic plan to back it up to make it sustainable. And the economy is being propped up by population growth when really, to help everyday Australians on the street, in their homes, and with the cost of living crisis, we need an economic productivity plan that can prop up the economy and allow Australians to earn more money.

Mike Jeffreys:

Now, we don’t get to know the full picture on all of this for quite a little while, do we?

Saxon Davidson:

No, but there are no indications that they will stop. This unplanned migration programme has been going on for two years now, and there’s simply no evidence to suggest that they’re going to change ways.

Mike Jeffreys:

No, indeed. We’re getting a lot of Kiwis too. Nothing against Kiwis, but we’re talking about mathematical exercises here. It’s not a question of who you are, it’s just a fact of having too many people for the available resources, isn’t it?

Saxon Davidson:

Yes, absolutely. We’ve seen this with housing. We see this with infrastructure, roads, schools, hospitals. Simply put forward that the only real policy lever available to the government actually to help with these issues with especially housing, is migration. And it is a popular policy lever to use. We polled Australians a few months ago and 60% said that they want a pause, not just a lowering or a decrease, but a pause in migration until our critical infrastructure can catch up to the current demand.

Mike Jeffreys:

So you think this is going to be an election issue, obviously?

Saxon Davidson:

It’ll be a massive election issue. This is why it was such a key part of Peter Dutton’s budget reply speech that we saw in May.

Mike Jeffreys:

Interesting. Appreciate your time and comments Saxon, thanks for coming on the programme.

Saxon Davidson:

Thank you for having me.

Mike Jeffreys:

Okay. Saxon Davidson is a research fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

This transcript of Saxon Davidson talking on 2GB Wake Up Australia from 26 July 2024 has been edited for clarity.