Daniel Wild Discussing IPA Welfare Research WIN News Orange – 8 April 2024

The Institute of Public Affairs’ Daniel Wild was on WIN News Orange to discuss the IPA’s research into Australia’s rapidly growing dependency on welfare.

Below is a transcript of the interview.

Lincoln Humphries:

Experts raising the alarm about the rising amount of Aussies accessing welfare payments after the pandemic. But disability organisations want businesses to give their trainees a chance to break down the stigma and prove they’re ready to contribute.

Bo Jeong:

Breaking down stigmas side by side, disability not getting in the way of trainees at Jigsaw, ready and willing to contribute to the nation’s workforce.

Billie Mahon:

All our trainees here have a goal of mainstream employment, so our training programme focuses on getting them ready for that, upskilling them, and supporting transitions into the job they want.

Bo Jeong:

Providing hands-on work experience as part of its services, trainees on the NDIS gaining 20 employable soft skills, proving their contribution could be the missing piece of the puzzle in solving the nation’s worker shortage.

Billie Mahon:

We see really high levels of engagement here with our trainees, they want to work, they want to learn the skills, and they want to get into the workforce.

Bo Jeong:

New research revealing the number of people on welfare payments is higher than before the pandemic. From NDIS to youth allowance, approximately 2.1 million Aussies aged 15 and higher currently on government support.

Daniel Wild:

We do have significant nationwide worker shortage, around 330,000 job vacancies across our nation, so businesses need workers, about one in five businesses across regional Australia can’t find the workers that they need.

Bo Jeong:

The Institute of Public Affairs calling on the federal government to encourage more Aussies into work for better economic outcomes.

Daniel Wild:

Providing more support for transitioning those on the NDIS to work is a good policy measure that should be adopted. We also need to have a review of who is receiving the NDIS and whether they could be on a different scheme or whether they could in fact be working.

Bo Jeong:

Bo Jeong, WIN News.

