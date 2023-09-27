A Radical Voice – The Ideological Context Of The Indigenous Voice To Parliament

For 80 years a central strand of the IPA’s research has been Australia’s democratic traditions, including the egalitarian principle that every Australian gets the same say over the country’s future, and how important this principle is to the preservation of the Australian way of life.

But increasingly, alternative theories have begun to dominate Australian political discourse. Theories that assert a person’s membership of an identity group is more important than membership of a united national community that values the rights and dignity of the individual.

Throughout 2023 I have had the privilege to meet many passionate IPA members at our research forums on the Voice held across Australia. At these events I have presented the IPA’s research on Australia’s history of judicial activism, the New Zealand experience of race-based co-governance, and the failure to hold and free and fair referendum campaign, to explain why the Voice could have far reaching consequences and fundamentally change the country.

A Radical Voice collects this research and analysis that goes to the very heart of our democratic and egalitarian traditions.