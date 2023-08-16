5 Things You Need To Know About The Voice

The Voice would divide Australians by race

Enshrining a collective identity based on race in the Constitution would be to forever divide Australians from their fellow citizens, while asserting that one defined groups is legally and politically more important than the other.

The Voice would permanently change the Constitution

The Voice would permanently change the Constitution, which is the rule-book of our democracy. Unlike a normal law, this could not simply be repealed, no matter how bad the results.

The Voice would undermine civic equality

Separate legal rights and special political representation divides Australians into first and second-class citizens.

Migrants who came to Australia on the promise of equal citizenship would become second-class citizens.

The Voice to Parliament would have unrivalled and unprecedented power to lobby governments and parliaments on all matters.

The Voice would undermine your say in our future

Once part of the Constitution, the Voice to Parliament would have practically unlimited scope to intervene in every major decision of government, from international trade deals, to the setting of interest rates, to taxation.

The Voice is risky and would mean decades of legal challenges

As a completely new and unfamiliar body with its own Chapter in the Constitution, the powers of the Voice to parliament would inevitably be tested in our High Court, meaning legal challenges and, at the very least, delays, costs to taxpayers, and uncertainty.

